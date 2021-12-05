Bohls: Alabama crushes Georgia, restores some order to topsy-turvy college football year

Finally some order has returned to college football after one of the craziest seasons ever.

Alabama is back on top in a year when something like 46 ranked teams lost.

So might be its sophomore quarterback, Bryce Young, who may have made off with the Heisman Trophy Saturday night in his first year as the starter, throwing for 421 yards and three touchdown passes and running for a fourth.

If so, he’d be the first Crimson Tide quarterback to ever get awarded the big prize. That said, he’d be the fourth Alabama player to win the trophy in the last 14 years, joining Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and last year’s winner, DeVonta Smith.

Yes, as Nick Saban said, that was some “yummy” rat poison his team ate as the rare underdog before beating the most dominant team in the country and clinching Alabama's seventh playoff spot in the system's eight years.

Michigan has a rightful claim of its own to the top rung, having clobbered Iowa for its first Big Ten championships since 2004, but its victory Saturday, while still impressive, doesn’t register as resoundingly as the Crimson Tide’s.

Nick Saban’s bunch beat an unbeatable team.

Against a Georgia team that had allowed 83 points all year long, Alabama scored 41. Staggering.

Facing one of the best defensive teams ever, a Bulldogs unit that had allowed only seven touchdowns in 12 games, the Crimson Tide scored four touchdowns. And that doesn’t count the pick six for a fifth.

As a result, the College Football Playoff selection committee might as well have slept in Sunday morning. Its work was reduced to a rubber stamp.

Never has a Final Four been this orderly. The Big Reveal will be largely repetitive from the previous week's CFP rankings with the identical teams, if but in different order.

One can make a case for either once-beaten team, Alabama or Michigan, at No. 1 with the other right behind. Georgia, a unanimous No. 1 before losing the SEC Championship, falls to No. 3 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot with unbeaten 13-0 American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati holding strong at No. 4.

We should see the Bearcats reach the FBS playoffs as the first Group of 5 representative to do so, and that’s ground-breaking stuff.

Here’s to Baylor and Dave Aranda for holding off Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title with a mighty goal-line stand in Arlington. The Bears have had a transformative season with four wins over Top 25 teams — BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — as they go from 2-7 to 11-2 and the conference champs as a team picked to finish eighth.

Here’s my Top 25 ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Baylor

8. Ole Miss

9. Utah

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. Pittsburgh

13. Oregon

14. Houston

15. Oklahoma

16. BYU

17. Louisiana

18. Iowa

19. Clemson

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. North Carolina State

23. Utah State

24. UTSA

25. Wake Forest