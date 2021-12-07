Golden: Xavier Worthy's recruiting pitch to Quinn Ewers is right on time for Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has met with former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers about coming to Texas.

Texas wideout Xavier Worthy is recruiting Ewers via social media.

Oklahoma welcomed former DC Brent Venables as its new head coach Monday.

The Quinn Ewers wooing has begun, and Texas’ best player is leading the campaign.

Come to Texas, Quinn. Your first inclination was the right one before you got the Buckeye goggles.

The former Southlake Carroll quarterback would represent a significant upgrade for Texas and could be part of a dynamic 1-2 punch with Xavier Worthy over the next couple of seasons. When Ewers announced over the weekend that he was entering the transfer portal after sitting out his freshman year at Ohio State behind current Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud, Texas’ star wideout tweeted, “Ohhh, hey there Quinn Ewers.” He took it a step further Sunday when he changed his profile to include a small pic of Ewers throwing a football.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made his way to the Ewers household over the weekend to pitch the talented youngster on Texas, the obvious move given the Horns have to get better at that position. Casey Thompson had a fine debut season as the starter and finished with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he had some uneven performances along the way, some of which can be attributed to a thumb injury that occurred in the Oklahoma game in October.

Now, to call Ewers a significant upgrade isn’t to imply that he'd beat out Thompson for the starting job next season, but to say there will be a great competition that will only make the position better and deeper in coming years.

Texas could have the inside track because Ewers was a UT pledge before he flipped to Ohio State. The Horns finishing 5-7 and not qualifying for a bowl game could either turn him off to playing in Austin or embolden him to roll in here and be part of a change. That remains to be seen, but either way, Ewers changing his area code to 512 would be big news on the Forty.

There’s plenty of room on Sark’s ark, which took on too much water his first season. Just like Noah’s ship, there are least two of every position in the locker room, but quality is lacking in several areas, especially up front.

Who knows, this Horns with Heart venture might actually buy Sark some better blockers at $50,000 a pop to make Austin a more attractive destination for Ewers.

Sooners reload with Venables: Oklahoma rolled out the red carpet for new head coach Brent Venables over the weekend, from a huge assembly of fans upon his arrival in Norman on Sunday to a lavish introductory press conference on Monday, resplendent with notable alumni such as Roy Williams, Sooners players, men’s basketball coach Porter Moser, fans, cheerleaders, the mascot and a hype video featuring OU coaching legends Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops.

I didn’t see the kitchen sink, but I’m sure that was thrown in somewhere.

“It’s really good to be out of the witness protection program,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said on the livestreamed broadcast about spending the last week nailing down his biggest hire to date. One thing about Castiglione, Texas AD Chris Del Conte and the leadership at those schools: they know how to keep big news under wraps.

“You’ve got your guy to take you on this journey,” Venables said to raucous applause. “Oklahoma is the measuring stick in college football.”

Before he became the mastermind behind the defenses that helped Clemson win a pair of national titles, Venables was an assistant under Stoops from 1999 to 2011 and his defensive coordinator in 2004-11. Those defenses were among the best in the Big 12, particularly in the early part of his tenure when the Sooners were dominating the series with Texas.

I’ll always remember what he said after OU decimated the Horns 65-13 in 2003 when asked if he was surprised the win came so easily.

“I guess it does because of the athletes on the other side,” he said in a respectful nod to a talented Texas roster that had stars such as Roy Williams, Cedric Benson and Derrick Johnson. “It’s what you instill and demand of your players. You usually get what you demand.”

It was a thinly veiled shot at Texas coach Mack Brown at a time when the Sooners had won four straight in the series by an average score of 44-12.

Venables later backtracked on the statement, but the meaning was crystal clear. Mack eventually figured it out, reversed the losing skid and got himself a natty with Vince Young.

Now Venables is back as the Horns try to repair a sinking ship.

Can we start the 2022 season next week?

Buyout bonanza: Manny Diaz’s firing at Miami on Monday, with an estimated $4 million buyout that freed up the school to hire Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, spotlighted the endless supply of greenbacks at the disposal of college athletic directors and presidents.

According to a list tweeted by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, football programs have spent an astounding $94.4 million in coaching buyouts in 2021, which means, yes, they’re spending a fortune to make coaches go away with the full understanding that the new guy will cost even more.

The two most recent high-profile hires, USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly, came only after those schools cut checks for a total of $27 million to outgoing coaches Clay Helton and Ed Orgeron.

And they say it’s about the kids.

Nah, it’s about winning first and foremost, and if a young athlete gets a nice education and a good college experience along the way, it’s icing on the cake.