Former Texas Longhorn and Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso signs with Juventus Women

A former Longhorn is going to Italy. Julia Grosso, a senior midfielder for the University of Texas at Austin’s women's soccer team, announced on Twitter this week that she has signed with Juventus F.C. Women, a soccer club based in Turin, Italy.

“Beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity to play with Juventus,” Grosso said in her tweet. “Can’t wait to get started!”

Grosso will wear No. 15 for the Juventus women's club.

Originally from Vancouver, Grosso played for the Canadian national soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, where she notably scored the game-winning penalty kick in the gold medal match against Sweden, clinching a historic victory for Canada.

In her senior season at UT, Grosso started in all 18 games, nabbed six goals and had four assists. According to the Juventus website, Grosso will be available to play with her new team starting on Dec. 28. Her first game with the team is expected to be in the Super Cup against Sassuolo on Jan. 5, 2022.