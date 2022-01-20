On Second Thought: How does Gary Patterson fit at Texas? Beard’s struggles; Cowboys woes

Gary Patterson sitting in an Erwin Center box with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte Tuesday night while sporting a Texas shirt is already the biggest story of the 2022 football season.

On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, Brian Davis joins hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls to the conversation he had with the coaching legend and his former TCU AD and the trio discusses how bringing Patterson in as a special assistant would affect the dynamic on the field and in coaching meetings.

They also examine the struggles of Chris Beard’s Texas basketball team, which just dropped its second straight game to fall to 3-3 in conference play with some really tough games coming up, starting with a Saturday home game against Oklahoma State.

Kirk and Ced then seal up the coffin on the Dallas Cowboys after their latest playoff failure and preview the weekend's NFL playoff slate.