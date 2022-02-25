Golden: Fans deserve credit for aiding in Texas basketball's comeback win over TCU

Texas trailed 48-38 in the second half before rallying for emotional win.

Coach Chris Beard credited the crowd for giving the Horns a lift.

It’s one of the most cavernous college basketball venues in the country, and sometimes the Erwin Center’s sheer size can blunt the energy of a basketball game.

Then, on nights like Wednesday, it can become a 16,000-seat beehive.

When that happens — and let’s face it, that’s not an every-game occurrence — the Texas Longhorns can turn that energy into basketball magic that’s something to behold.

Wednesday’s 75-66 win over TCU didn’t seem likely with 13 minutes remaining. Texas had fallen behind 48-38 and the place felt more like a morgue than an arena. The bees had little buzz because the Frogs were handing it to the Horns, beating them to every loose ball and making pivotal plays.

Remember, this was the same Erwin Center that had been overrun by scores of Chris Beard-hating Texas Tech fans five days earlier. The Horns, try as they might, were unable to hold up a home court that felt like 60% burnt orange and 40% Raiders red and back.

That 61-55 loss burned in the craw of the fans and Beard, who left Lubbock last year for what he believed would be greener pastures at his alma mater.

Now the Frogs, a good team but not Texas Tech-good, were about to send his team hurtling to a second straight loss. Beard’s timeout, while trailing by 10, didn’t figure to solve anything in 60 seconds. It felt like a delaying of the inevitable.

Then something happened. Texas made a couple of hustle plays, and the crowd stirred.

To steal a line from Dr. Seuss, it started in low, but then it started to grow. None of the 12,017 fans threw a pass or made a stop, but each played a role. Pressure bursts pipes, and Texas’ defense, in a gym whose decibel level was three times what it was in the first half, proved fruitful.

Texas fed off its fans, and a defense that had been giving up layups and open 3-pointers turned up the juice and rattled a TCU bunch that had shown tremendous poise in the first 30 minutes of play.

“They got more physical, and we didn’t respond to it as well as we should have,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

All of a sudden, a double-digit deficit was turned on its ear with a 17-2 run spurred by sixth-year senior Andrew Jones, who scored 20 points for the third straight game; Marcus Carr, who shrugged off 10 missed shots in 11 attempts dating back to the Tech game; and Timmy Allen, another Tech no-show who showed some real toughness down the stretch. Another shoutout goes to Christian Bishop, who held up his end defensively as the Horns continue to play without Tre Mitchell.

To his credit, Carr is not only the point guard but also the team spokesman after tough losses. He was there to face the music after an 0-for-6 outing against Tech, which gets huge credibility points through these eyes. It made his Wednesday night bounce-back all the more enjoyable, especially after he told us that his mom and grandmother are two of his toughest critics.

“They’re definitely on me pretty hard sometimes and definitely let me hear when I’m not playing well, but they do a great job of encouraging me knowing I can play better,” Carr said.

Carr is a hardhat player, one whom fans can get behind, because he doesn’t take plays off even when the shots aren’t falling. His 16 second-half points were huge, but the block of a Mike Miles layup attempt while the Horns were pulling away in the final five minutes directly underscored the effort it took to avoid another loss.

As a result, here Texas sits at 20-8 with a 9-6 record in the toughest conference in America.

A win happened to the delight of a gym that had little reason to cheer in the first half. Effort is everything, and Texas’ determination was not lost on the attendees who spent most of the night wondering if the Horns would ever take the reins. They got there eventually, but not without a nice boost from paying customers.

We’ll miss these Erwin Center nights when the Horns move into the swanky 10,000-seat Moody Center next season. The bees will be buzzing in a much more intimate setting, and — who knows? — it might add to the rattle factor for future visiting teams.

On one wintry February night, Texas kept its season on course and avoided crashing through the guardrail. Careening into late-season mediocrity would be a crusher for a team that began the season ranked in the top five nationally.

Kudos to Beard for being a basketball version of a used car salesman. He has implored Longhorn Nation to get off its collective butt and venture out to the gym to support this program, and while it’s far from ravenous, fans have answered the call.

As Texas surged back in it Wednesday night, the crowd became that sixth man, and the Horned Frogs felt it, making uncharacteristic turnovers. After forcing one TCU miscue, Allen slapped hands with five or six fans in the good seats near the UT band as the crowd went nuts.

“I thought the crowd impacted the game as the second half went on,” Beard said. “Ultimately you know the goal and objective will be to get that from tip to buzzer. We’re working at it, and the fans are great. They’re responding.”

After Saturday’s road test against struggling West Virginia, a Big Monday showdown will close out the Texas men’s tenure at Club Erwin, giving the team a chance to not only stay on that No. 5 seeding line in tourney projections, but also bring some winning energy to this one-sided rivalry. Baylor is 11-1 in the last 12 meetings, including its 80-63 victory in Waco on Feb. 12, when all five UT starters agreed the Horns played soft.

Texas isn’t perfect. The Horns lack a consistent 3-point threat. Their smaller guards can be bullied by bulkier backcourts. And they’re prone to dry spells on the offensive end. That said, they play hard for their coach and understand that the sport is a meritocracy on both ends.

Fans rally behind teams that leave it on the court, and the Horns have done a pretty good job of leaving it all on that Erwin Center wood with a 16-2 record in the 512, even if they did fatten up on some weaker sisters earlier in the season.

They will eventually leave this court altogether for a new facility, and the fans will follow.

The more buzz, the better.