Four takeaways from Texas basketball’s Big 12 Tournament win over Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Ebo scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 7 Texas picked up a 72-65 win over Kansas State in its opener at the Big 12 Tournament.

With its ninth straight win, Texas improved to 24-6. The Longhorns advance to play Iowa State in the Big 12 semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are four takeaways from tonight's win:

Offenses struggled early, but Rori Harmon keeps beating buzzers

Both teams got off to a slow start on offense. Kansas State had nearly as many turnovers (seven) as points (eight) in the first quarter. Texas exited the first frame with an 11-8 lead and a 38.5 shooting percentage.

Friday marked the third time in a five-game span that Texas held its opponent to a single-digit score in the first quarter. Oklahoma State scored nine in a 65-50 loss on March 5. This same Kansas State team opened a home game against Texas on Feb. 23 with a nine-point effort.

Texas last failed to score 10 points in the first quarter during a meeting with Baylor on Feb. 6. That also was the Longhorns' last loss.

Rori Harmon saved the Longhorns from a single-digit score in the first quarter when she beat the buzzer on a drive to basket. This wasn't her first last-second highlight this season. She ended the first quarter at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2 with a nearly half-court heave and later had a jumper to beat the halftime buzzer against the Cowgirls in Austin. Harmon also has hit buzzer-beating shots at various points of games against Texas A&M, Cal State Northridge and Oklahoma.

Texas received an offensive spark from its bench

As it has for much of the season, Texas didn't start its leading scorer. In fact, Aliyah Matharu didn't check in until there were eight seconds left in the first quarter.

She quickly provided the Longhorns with a spark, though. Matharu knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter. She hit two more in the third.

While shooting 5-for-6 from behind the 3-point line, Matharu finished with 15 points. She made five of UT's seven 3-pointers. Going into the game, she was responsible for 46.7% of the 137 3-pointers made by Texas this season.

Kansas State was already familiar with Matharu's work. She has now scored 49 points in her three games against the Wildcats.

Free throws helped Texas hold off Kansas State

A late scoring spurt helped Texas build a 57-43 lead by the end of the third quarter. Kansas State, however, did not go away and pulled within seven on Brylee Glenn's two free throws with 3:39 left.

Texas, however, was able to put the game away with some free throws of its own. After Glenn made it 61-54, Texas made nine free throws.

The Longhorns entered the game with a 68.1 percentage on free throws. That's No. 244 nationally out of 348 Division I teams. Texas made 25 of the 28 free throws it attempted against Kansas State.

Up next for Texas: Iowa State

Before they took the court, Texas players watched a part of the Iowa State-West Virginia game from the Municipal Auditorium stands. Iowa State went on to earn a 66-60 victory.

West Virginia led by as many as 21 points in its quarterfinal match. But a second-half shooting slump — the Cyclones (26-5) missed 13 straight shots at one point and shot just 19.4% after halftime — allowed West Virginia to claw back into the game. A 3-pointer from former UT signee Esmery Martinez made it 64-60 game with 17 seconds left.

West Virginia missed a 3-pointer as it tried to inch closer in the waning seconds.

Texas has won its last five games against Iowa State. This season, the Longhorns recorded 66-48 and 73-48 victories .