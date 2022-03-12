Behind Rori Harmon, Texas basketball outlasts Iowa State and moves on to Big 12's title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirteen seconds into overtime at the Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, Texas freshman point guard Rori Harmon launched a 3-pointer.

Harmon nailed the shot. Forty-five seconds later, she tried again. And again was successful.

"When I saw her hit the first one, I was just elated because I knew the second one was going to go in whenever she shot it," senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor said.

Boosted by those two shots, Texas landed an overtime uppercut against Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. With the 82-73 victory, No. 7 Texas (25-6) advances to face No. 4 Baylor (27-5) in Sunday's championship game.

Saturday's victory was UT's third this season over No. 10 Iowa State (26-6). But this game was much closer than UT's 66-48 win on Jan. 19 or last month's 73-48 rout.

Iowa State held a 34-28 lead at halftime, but Texas responded and the teams exchanged blows throughout the second half. Texas had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, but Lauren Ebo was unable to make a contested shot near the basket.

In overtime, the Longhorns controlled the opening tip and Harmon quickly fired up a 3-pointer. After Iowa State made a deep shot of its own, Harmon countered. Texas never relinquished the lead after that.

"When it comes down to games like that and it's that close in overtime, you want to make every shot that you take," Harmon said. "My teammates have so much confidence in me, and nobody's energy is — our energy is incomparable, it's unmatched."

The Longhorns had 10 offensive possessions in overtime. They scored at least one point on all but one of them. The one possession that didn't result in points occurred when Texas was credited with a turnover after it was called for a held ball on a defensive rebound.

Iowa State, meanwhile, cobbled together a 4-for-9 shooting performance in overtime. The Cyclones also committed two turnovers after regulation.

"Rori Harmon hit some big shots. We missed a couple shots around the basket," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. "In an overtime game, it swings quickly, and to their credit, they hit a couple of really tough ones and we didn't maybe make the shot you needed to make."

Except for a few times when it wanted a quick defensive adjustment, Texas coach Vic Schaefer used a lineup of Allen-Taylor, Harmon, Ebo, DeYona Gaston and Aliyah Matharu in overtime. He kept four of those players on the court for the entire fourth quarter and Audrey Warren spelled Gaston for a total of 16 seconds.

While Ebo, Gaston and Matharu sat at other points in the game, Allen-Taylor and Harmon did not. Harmon made the most out of her 45-minute shift.

Harmon scored a career-high 30 points, registered four assists, committed no turnovers and made five 3-pointers for the first time in her career. She also was tasked with pestering Emily Ryan and she drew two offensive fouls in the fourth quarter from Iowa State's all-conference point guard.

Harmon's performance came five days after she wasn't among the 10 players selected to the first team of the coaches' All-Big 12 honor roll. Three Cyclones made that cut.

When Harmon was asked if she was frustrated by those selections, Schaefer interjected and said his point guard was too humble to be bothered by the snub. But the coach reiterated what he said earlier in the week. If the Big 12's head coaches had been forced to gather in the same room when they voted, he doesn't think anyone could have argued that Harmon isn't among the league's 10 best players.

"You've got to play both ends," Schaefer said. "I bet if you go ask everybody that she guards in the league, 'Hey, what do you think about Rori Harmon?' I bet (she'd) get their vote on that end because they don't like going against her. It's probably like going to the dentist."

Maybe "The Dentist" will stick as a nickname for Harmon now. The freshman, though, would probably rather be known as a champion.

On Sunday, she and her UT teammates will get that chance. Texas last won a Big 12 Tournament title in 2003. Baylor has won nine of the last 10 championships.

Baylor has also had a run of success against Texas. The Longhorns have lost 27 of their last 28 matchups in this series, including two this season. Schaefer, however, said those past results won't matter at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

"What matters is today and right now, and these kids will embrace that opportunity," Schaefer said.

Tip-ins: Joens led all scorers with 33 points. ... Ebo and Allen-Taylor combined for 27. Behind 13 points and 10 rebounds, Gaston recorded her second double-double performance of the season. ... At the beginning of the third quarter, Texas scored seven points in 21 seconds to pull within 37-35.