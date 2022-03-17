One big winning streak will end as Texas, Fairfield meet in NCAA Tournament's first round

Friday's game

No. 6 Texas vs. Fairfield, 7 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPN2 / 105.3

About the series: This is the first meeting between Texas and Fairfield. The Longhorns are 2-0 against teams currently in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

About the Longhorns: Harmon received honorable mention honors on The Associated Press' All-America team Wednesday. The Big 12 freshman of the year is coming off a weekend in which she scored 50 points and had no turnovers during the semifinals and championship game of the conference tournament. ... Texas enters the NCAA Tournament with an 11-game winning streak. Only seven Division I teams have longer active streaks. ... Texas reserve Audrey Warren (8.4 points per game) started in NCAA Tournament games for the Longhorns in 2019 and 2021. ... Freshman Aaliyah Moore scored a career-high 12 points in the Big 12 title game.

About the Stags: Fairfield, which has won 15 straight games, beat Manhattan in the MAAC championship game to secure its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001. ... Frager, the second-winningest coach in Fairfield history, is retiring after this season. ... Hernangomez's brothers, Juan and Willy, play in the NBA for the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively. ... Fairfield ranks fifth nationally in fewest turnovers per game. The Stags are averaging 11.4 turnovers and have logged single-digit giveaways nine times.

Danny Davis