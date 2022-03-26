Watch Texas Tech steal home and walk off with a win over rival Texas

The Texas Longhorns did not expect the unexpected in Lubbock on Friday night and it cost them.

Kurt Wilson stole home in the 10th inning to lead Texas Tech to a walk-off win over the visiting Longhorns. The 5-4 victory for Texas Tech came in the conference opener for both No. 2 Texas (18-6, 0-1 Big 12) and the 16th-ranked Red Raiders (19-4, 1-0).

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Texas Tech had runners on second and third base. As Texas closer Aaron Nixon concentrated on an 0-2 count, Wilson took advantage of a situation in which the sophomore pitcher was on the rubber and looking at the ground ahead of the high-stakes pitch. Wilson scored from third base without a throw.

The Red Raiders had not successfully stolen home since March 30, 2014. That successful swipe by Zach Davis also came at UT's expense. Davis' stolen base forced extra innings in that game but the Longhorns eventually recorded a 5-2 win.

On the Texas Tech website, Red Raider coach Tim Tadlock was quoted as saying that "Once we got to two outs, we got communication that if we got in a position when we needed to do it, we're gonna do it. Kurt made it happen. No doubt about it. Kurt's initial lead allowed him to do it, the baseball player Kurt is, allowed him to do it."

The stolen base ended up being the biggest highlight in a game that featured seven home runs. Eric Kennedy, Ivan Melendez, Trey Faltine and Skyler Messinger all went deep for Texas. Texas Tech countered with homers by Easton Murrell, Jace Jung and Hudson White.

Pete Hanses started on the mound for Texas and gave up three hits and three runs. He closed out his seven-inning outing by retiring the last 17 batters that he faced. Last season, Hansen earned his spot in the Texas rotation after he threw 7 2/3 innings of one-run relief against the Red Raiders.

Texas and Texas Tech will return to Rip Griffin Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The expected starters are Texas senior Tristan Stevens (4-1, 1.17 ERA) and Texas Tech junior Brandon Birdsell (3-1, 1.80).