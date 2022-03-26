Texas men's, women's relay teams bring the heat on final day of Texas Relays

After reaching the finish line, Texas senior Stacey Ann Williams symbolized a big day for the Longhorns track and field team by raising her arms in victory.

As the anchor of UT's women's 800-meter relay team, Williams' mission was to retain a sizable lead on an unusually hot Saturday afternoon at the Texas Relays. With a large crowd standing and screaming at Myers Stadium, she broke the tape with a line of opponents behind her.

It was a big day for Texas relay teams as the meet drew to a close. The Texas men also won the 800 relay, beating runner-up Texas A&M by nearly four seconds. About an hour later, the women struck again, winning gold in the 400-meter relay.

Related: Texas' Leo Neugebauer sets national decathlon mark at Texas Relays

"My teammates are really good, and they depend on me to do my part," Williams said after the 800 relay victory. "I just do what I have to do."

Texas won with a time of 1 minute, 29.03 seconds. Star Athletic, based in Orlando, Fla., was second at 1:30.55.

More: UCLA transfer Alyssa Williams wins hammer throw for Texas State

The Texas men doubled the fun with a surprisingly easy victory in the same event. The team of Daniel Garland, Marcellus Moore, Micaiah Harris and Willington Wright captured one of the most exciting races of the meet, finishing in 1:20.80. Star Athletic, which led for most of the race, was second in 1:20.92.

"The goal (for Texas) was to come here and win all the relays," Harris said. "We train hard as individuals, and then we come together as a team. Everything is magic."

Texas A&M's Lamara Distin was one of the meet's brightest stars, capturing the women's high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches (1.96 meters), breaking a Relays and stadium record held by Texas ex Erin Aldrich (1.95 meters) in 2000.

South Plains College, which competes in the NJCAA, flexed its muscles against bigger schools with a victory in the 3,200-meter relay. SPC won easily, posting a time of 7:20.31. Texas A&M was second at 7:24.03 and Arkansas third at 7:26.84.

LSU struck gold early, winning the women's 3,200-meter relay Saturday morning. The team of Hannah Carroll, Katy-Ann McDonald, Lorena Rangel Batres and Michaela Rose finished in 8:34.54.

Speaking of LSU, Alia Armstrong impressed in the 100 hurdles, winning in 12.33 seconds. Texas A&M's Kaylah Robinson was a step behind at 12:49. Texas sophomore Emelia Chatfield came in fifth at 12.97.

On a negative note, Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman scratched from the discus competition with an injury. Texas Tech All-America senior Seasons Usual won the event with a toss of 190 feet, 7 inches. Texas freshman Chrystal Herpin finished fourth with a toss of 174-9.

Late Friday, the Texas team of Valery Tobias, Alyssa Duhart, Amity Ebarb and Brooke Jaworski captured the women's distance medley with a time of 10:59.91. LSU was a distant second at 11:02.45.

Moments later, the Kansas State team of Noah Stevenson, Will Carroll, Travis Hodge and Hadley Splechter earned gold in the men's distance medley at 9:42.04. Texas was fifth at 9:50.47.

Old rivals Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas A&M had a heated finish in the men's 400-meter hurdles. Tech's Malik Metivier prevailed in 49.15 seconds. Baylor's Nathaniel Ezekiel followed at 49.31 and A&M's Moitalel Mpoke finished third at 49.36.

The largest ovation of the meet was reserved for former Texas All-American sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross, who was introduced during Saturday's afternoon session. A 2012 Olympic champion in the 400 meters in London, she also was the 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist and 2005 world silver medalist.