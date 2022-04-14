No. 18 Texas squanders a chance to snap its lengthy losing streak to No. 1 Oklahoma

By the time the final out was recorded at McCombs Field on Thursday, it was 8:19 p.m. and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners still owned a lengthy winning streak over Texas.

No. 18 Texas outhit No. 1 Oklahoma, but failed to break through in a 3-0 series-opening loss. It was OU's 22nd straight win in the Red River Rivalry series. The Sooners (37-0, 7-0 Big 12) are off to the best start in NCAA softball history; Texas dropped to 30-11-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

"I said to the team, what did we learn from this? Because it's not so much about what we do today. It's what we do tomorrow or the next day or going into the postseason," Texas coach Mike White said. "We have to learn from this. You cannot practice this kind of stuff."

More:With Oklahoma making softball history, can No. 18 Texas get the best of its Big 12 rival?

Heading into Thursday, Oklahoma's .392 batting average led the nation by 31 points. The Sooners were averaging 9.83 runs per game; no team out of the other 292 Division I teams in the country were scoring more than eight. OU topped the nation in slugging percentage and on-base percentage, too.

In other words, the Sooners didn't need much help on offense.

But to lead off the game, Tiare Jennings reached base on an error by UT third baseman Mia Scott. She advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on Grace Lyons' two-out single.

Before the game, White had expressed some concern about Texas' defense — "We cannot beat ourselves. We cannot give them extra outs," he said Tuesday. On Thursday, the Longhorns committed four errors.

While only that first-inning miscue led to an OU run, White noted that "four errors on the scoreboard is 1.1 inning more we had to play than them, but that wasn't really what hurt us."

In the second and fifth innings, Oklahoma's offense did what Oklahoma's offense has done all year. Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito both hit home runs. Coleman's second-inning solo shot was her sixth of the season. Brito, who homered at McCombs Field last year while playing for Oregon in an NCAA regional game, went long for the eighth time this season. Those were OU's 101st and 102nd homers this spring, which also lead the nation.

That 3-0 deficit put Texas in an unenviable position against a team that hadn't allowed three runs in a game since March 10. The Sooners' 0.60 ERA also was leading the nation.

Texas mustered four hits against OU freshman Jordy Bahl. The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021 struck out 15 Longhorns.

"I think she's probably one of the top (pitchers) that we've faced as a team (this season)," Texas All-American second baseman Janae Jefferson said. "She has good stuff up there. We just have to learn how to adjust to it and we'll get her."

More:Katie Cimusz contributing as a freshman as Texas softball rebounds from a slow start

Texas stranded four runners in scoring position. Two of those were left on second and third base in the sixth inning.

To lead off that sixth, Jefferson singled and Scott doubled. But Bahl bounced back and struck out Mary Iakopo, McKenzie Parker and Katie Cimusz on 10 pitches. Iakopo, Parker and Cimusz, who had all won a Big 12 player of the week award in the past six weeks, were hitting third, fourth and fifth in the batting order.

"I'd like to have that inning back, but we can't and so we've just got to live with it," White said.

Texas got a runner to second base with one out in the final frame. But Bahl struck out Bella Dayton and Alyssa Popelka to end hopes of a comeback.

Around the bases: Texas and Oklahoma will resume their annual series at 6 p.m. on Friday. ... Hailey Dolcini was tagged with the loss for Texas. She allowed three hits and one walk over her sixth complete game of the season. ... The announced attendance of 1,498 was the second-largest crowd in the history of McCombs Field.