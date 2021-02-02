Play ball: Texas to face stiff competition from the Big 12, SEC in 2021 baseball season

Before it battles the Big 12's best this baseball season, Texas first must take on the SEC.

Fifty-five games appear on Texas' schedule for the 2021 season, which was released on Tuesday. UFCU Disch-Falk Field will host 34 of those contests. The highlights of UT's schedule include a challenging stretch of games in Big 12 play and a non-conference slate that is littered with ranked foes from the SEC.

Texas will open its season at the star-studded 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. While at Globe Life Field, Texas will play Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas teams that are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth in D1Baseball's preseason poll. Ranked ninth in that same poll, Texas will later host No. 18 South Carolina for a three-game weekend and travel to College Station for a midweek meeting with unranked Texas A&M.

For Texas, conference play will get going on March 19. The final four Big 12 series on the Longhorns' schedule feature a rival — No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 10 TCU and No. 14 West Virginia — that was ranked by D1Baseball.

Like in other sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12 has established thresholds for its baseball teams' rosters. A Big 12 spokesperson declined this week to reveal the details of the conference's plan for this spring.

Texas coach David Pierce, though, recently told reporters that Big 12 schs must have three pitchers available for each game and up to 10 pitchers ready for a three-game series. Each team will also carry an emergency catcher because "we don't want to mess with the integrity of the game and putting somebody else back there that's never caught."

2021 TEXAS BASEBALL SCHEDULE