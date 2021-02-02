Play ball: Texas to face stiff competition from the Big 12, SEC in 2021 baseball season
Before it battles the Big 12's best this baseball season, Texas first must take on the SEC.
Fifty-five games appear on Texas' schedule for the 2021 season, which was released on Tuesday. UFCU Disch-Falk Field will host 34 of those contests. The highlights of UT's schedule include a challenging stretch of games in Big 12 play and a non-conference slate that is littered with ranked foes from the SEC.
Texas will open its season at the star-studded 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. While at Globe Life Field, Texas will play Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas teams that are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth in D1Baseball's preseason poll. Ranked ninth in that same poll, Texas will later host No. 18 South Carolina for a three-game weekend and travel to College Station for a midweek meeting with unranked Texas A&M.
For Texas, conference play will get going on March 19. The final four Big 12 series on the Longhorns' schedule feature a rival — No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 10 TCU and No. 14 West Virginia — that was ranked by D1Baseball.
Like in other sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12 has established thresholds for its baseball teams' rosters. A Big 12 spokesperson declined this week to reveal the details of the conference's plan for this spring.
Texas coach David Pierce, though, recently told reporters that Big 12 schs must have three pitchers available for each game and up to 10 pitchers ready for a three-game series. Each team will also carry an emergency catcher because "we don't want to mess with the integrity of the game and putting somebody else back there that's never caught."
2021 TEXAS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
- Feb. 19: #7 Mississippi State (Arlington)
- Feb. 20: #8 Arkansas (Arlington)
- Feb. 21: #6 Ole Miss (Arlington)
- Feb. 24: BYU
- Feb. 25: BYU
- Feb. 26: BYU
- Feb. 27: BYU
- March 2: A&M-Corpus Christi
- March 3: at Texas State
- March 5: at Houston
- March 6: at Houston
- March 7: at Houston
- March 9: Sam Houston State
- March 12: #18 South Carolina
- March 13: #18 South Carolina
- March 14: #18 South Carolina
- March 16: UTRGV
- March 19: at Baylor
- March 20: at Baylor
- March 21: at Baylor
- March 23: Incarnate Word
- March 26: Oklahoma
- March 27: Oklahoma
- March 28: Oklahoma
- March 30: at Texas A&M
- April 1: at Kansas
- April 2: at Kansas
- April 3: at Kansas
- April 6: A&M-Corpus Christi
- April 7: Stephen F. Austin
- April 9: Kansas State
- April 10: Kansas State
- April 11: Kansas State
- April 13: Nevada
- April 14: Nevada
- April 16: Abilene Christian
- April 17: Abilene Christian
- April 18: Abilene Christian
- April 20: at Texas State
- April 23: at #20 Oklahoma State
- April 24: at #20 Oklahoma State
- April 25: at #20 Oklahoma State
- April 27: Incarnate Word
- April 30: #3 Texas Tech
- May 1: #3 Texas Tech
- May 2: #3 Texas Tech
- May 4: Texas State
- May 7: at #10 TCU
- May 8: at #10 TCU
- May 9: at #10 TCU
- May 11: Texas Southern
- May 18: Rice
- May 20: #14 West Virginia
- May 21: #14 West Virginia
- May 22: #14 West Virginia