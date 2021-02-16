Winter storms delay the start of Texas' 2021 baseball season

It's been over 11 months since Texas last played a baseball game, but the Longhorns are going to have to wait a little longer for the first pitch of their 2021 season.

Due to inclement weather, the start of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been postponed. The season-opening showcase — which is to feature three ranked teams from the Big 12 and three ranked teams from the SEC — will now begin on Saturday instead of Friday. All nine of the event's games will still be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The ninth-ranked team in D1Baseball's preseason poll, Texas will play its first game since March 11 at 11 a.m. on Saturday against No. 7 Mississippi State. The reunion between Texas and No. 8 Arkansas has been moved to Sunday night. The Longhorns will head back to Austin after a meeting with No. 6 Ole Miss on Monday afternoon.

More information about tickets and the event's complete schedule can be found on the Texas Rangers' website.

On a Big 12 conference call on Tuesday, UT coach David Pierce said his team hasn't practiced since Saturday because of the winter storm that hit Austin. Pierce did report that all of his players were safe.