Arkansas 4, Texas 0: Tristan Stevens logs a solid start, but strikeouts hog the headlines

ARLINGTON — In search of their first win, the Texas Longhorns struck out again.

Texas was unable to overcome its 15 strikeouts in a 4-0 loss to No. 8 Arkansas at Globe Life Field on Sunday night. With the loss, UT dropped to 0-2 on the young season. The Longhorns last lost the first two games of a campaign in 2014.

Texas will close out its appearance at the 2021 College Baseball Showdown on Monday afternoon with a game against No. 6 Ole Miss (2-0). Ranked ninth in D1Baseball's preseason poll, Texas hasn't been 0-3 since 2006.

"Learn from today and get ready for tomorrow," Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens said. "This is what we signed up for. If we wanted to play against lesser competition, we could of done that. We want to play against the best."

Once foes in the Southwest Conference, Texas and Arkansas had mostly avoided each other since the Razorbacks joined the SEC after the 1991 season. Texas and Arkansas battled four times in the postseason between 2004-05, and the schools met in Houston for a regular-season reunion in 2012.

But since 2018, Arkansas and Texas have seen plenty of each other. Arkansas hosted Texas for two games in 2018, and UT returned the favor a year later. Texas was also pounded by Arkansas at the 2018 College World Series. And last year, the Longhorns earned an 8-7 win over the Razorbacks at a game that was played at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Arkansas had claimed four of the six games in this rivalry's recent revival. The Razorbacks added a tally to their win column on Sunday.

In its first shutout of Texas since 1988, Arkansas (2-0) limited Texas to two hits. In keeping UT scoreless, Razorback starter Peyton Pallette and reliever Caden Monke both snuffed out a Texas threat and stranded a runner at third base.

Of Texas' Sunday strikeouts, 11 were of the swinging variety. The Longhorns were caught looking on four pitches.

The 15 strikeouts came a day after Texas struck out 18 times in an 8-3 loss to No. 7 Mississippi State. Those 18 strikeouts were the most for a UT team under David Pierce, who has been the coach at Texas since 2017.

"Hitting and scoring kind of comes and goes but approach has to be better," Pierce said. "I think we have some length in our swing that's probably caused by some tension and I think we have faced really good, quality pitching out of the gate.

"You combine those three things together and it's kind of a nightmare for us right now."

UT's problems at the plate overshadowed a solid showing by Stevens, who was making his first start since the 2018 season. Over his three previous years at Texas, the right-hander from Missouri had never lasted more than 2.1 innings. Stevens totaled six innings over his eight appearances in 2020.

On Sunday, Stevens gave up two hits and fell just two outs shy of matching last year's entire workload. Backed by a three-pitch mix and spectacular defensive plays by third baseman Cam Williams and shortstop Trey Faltine, Stevens retired the first 11 batters he saw.

"This is something I prepared for all fall. I got the opportunity and I took advantage of it," Stevens said. "It felt nice to be back out there. I know the outcome didn't go the way we wanted it, but it felt good."

Stevens surrendered two two-out hits and a walk as Arkansas plated its first run in the fourth inning. Two innings later, Stevens was pulled after he walked a Razorback and hit another batter. Brady Slavens, the NJCAA's leader in homers last season, then brought those Razorbacks home with a three-run blast off UT reliever Dawson Merryman.

Around the bases: Hitting ninth for the Longhorns, Murphy Stehly was responsible for both of UT's singles. ... Arkansas hit three Texas batters. ... Texas will throw Kolby Kubichek (2-1, 2.79 ERA in 2020) against Ole Miss' Derek Diamond (2-0, 3.48) on Monday. ... In his collegiate debut, freshman pitcher Tanner Witt allowed three hits and a walk but struck out five batters over 1.2 innings.