Texas 3, BYU 1: Horns earn their first win as Mike Antico proves 'the ball does not lie'

When it counted the most, Mike Antico hit a baseball that the umpires couldn't rule foul.

Antico's two-run single broke a tie in the eighth inning of Texas' 3-1 win over BYU at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday night. With the win, Texas improved to 1-3 and avoided matching the second-worst start in the program's storied history.

Texas had opened the season with three losses at the 2021 College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. Earlier this week, the Longhorns dropped ten spots to No. 19 in D1Baseball's national poll.

"We got that first one, it's time to roll now," Antico said. "We needed that. We had a tough weekend."

Texas only mustered four hits against BYU (2-3) in its home opener. Two of those hits, though, were recorded in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cam Williams led off the inning with a double, but the third baseman was later called out while trying to score on a passed ball. Murphy Stehly moved to second base on that passed ball. Stehly later scooted to third base on a wild pitch that placed Douglas Hodo III on second base.

That brought up Antico, the graduate transfer from St. John's. Batting left-handed against left-handed reliever Boston Mabeus, Antico noticed a large hole on the right side of the infield. On a 1-1 pitch, he made contact and dribbled a single into right field.

"At that point, I'm just trying to roll right through that (gap)," Antico said. "That's exactly what I did. I didn't have to hit it too hard. I knew exactly what I had to do and I executed it."

Antico's game-winner was not his most-notable swing on Wednesday. In the third inning, Antico hammered a pitch that was ruled foul down the right-field line. The Longhorns disagreed with that call, and Antico said BYU catcher Abraham Valdez even expressed a belief that he had hit a home run. After a review, the umpires upheld the ruling.

A few pitches later, Texas coach David Pierce was ejected from the game after exchanging words with third base umpire Jason Milsap. Antico eventually grounded out.

Had that baseball been ruled fair, Texas would have taken a 2-0 lead. Instead, Antico waited until the eighth inning to drive in the decisive run.

"The ball does not lie as you guys can see," Antico said. "I've learned that my whole career. No matter what happens, the ball does not lie and that was a perfect example right there."

Not all of the news coming out of the third inning was bad for Texas. To lead off the inning, Williams belted a ball that bounced off the batter's eye in center field. Texas recently raised the batter's eye to hide the sight of the renovations at the school's softball field. A new rule was also implemented and balls no longer have to clear the batter's eye to be ruled a homer.

"It's just unfair to a hitter to hit the ball that far and not get rewarded for it," Pierce said. "The craziest thing happened tonight. It's the first time in a ball game since I've been here that I've seen a ball hit that batter's eye.

"He actually hit the new section, so it would have cleared it. It would have been a shame if that was a double because he absolutely hammered that ball."

Texas held BYU to three hits on Wednesday. Reliever Cole Quintanilla was credited with the victory and freshman Tanner Witt picked up his first career save.

In his first start of the season, Pete Hansen worked three innings. Hansen, who is expected to join UT's weekend rotation at some point this season, issued two walks and committed two errors. But while working with a pitch count of 50, Hansen did not allow a hit.

Around the bases: With inclement weather in the forecast, Texas and BYU have moved up the first pitch of Thursday's game to 1 p.m. ... Per Texas, first baseman Zach Zubia and catcher DJ Petrinsky were unavailable on Wednesday. Neither player was in uniform. ... Sidelined by an oblique injury, Texas senior outfielder Austin Todd served as the first base coach after Pierce's ejection. ... BYU's Austin Deming broke up a no-hit bid with a sixth-inning double. Deming later homered.