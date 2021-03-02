Texas 12, A&M-Corpus Christi 1: Longhorns roll through batting practice against Islanders

At the beginning of its week, the Texas offense got in a workout at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Behind 15 hits, the 19th-ranked Longhorns rolled to a 12-1 win Tuesday night over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Texas (4-4) has now scored double-digit runs in three of the last four games, and the 12 runs and 15 hits both tied season highs previously set in a beating of BYU last Thursday.

"Very clean game, very thankful for the way our guys played," UT coach David Pierce said. "I really felt like they were pretty stoic and pretty bitter after Saturday's game (a 5-4 loss to BYU), which I liked the way they approached it. Went back to work and played a very complete game."

Texas and A&M-Corpus Christi (4-4) had split their last six games in the series, and the Islanders were 8-2 victors in the schools' last meeting in 2019. However, A&M-Corpus Christi would not present much of a challenge this time around.

Texas scored in each of the first three innings. Nine Longhorns batted during a four-run first and Texas never looked back.

In addition to the 15 hits, Texas also drew four walks and had a batter hit by a pitch. The Islanders committed two errors. Seven UT starters recorded a hit. Ten different Longhorns scored.

"Where we want to gain the confidence and the maturity is in the approach," Pierce said. "It's so hard to dictate and determine the result of it. If we can stay with the right approach, we're going to get the right results. I think that's what we're seeing."

Using five pitchers, UT limited A&M-Corpus Christi to just two hits and a sixth-inning run.

The win was credited to sophomore Kolby Kubichek, who was making a designated start. Eight days after he took a loss against Ole Miss, Kubichek struck out four batters. He surrendered just one hit and a walk.

Texas had only wanted Kubichek to throw between 40 and 50 pitches. Over three innings, he threw 38. He will return to the mound on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series at Houston.

"I thought he was sharp as he could be," Pierce said. "He threw the fastball to both sides, he hit with his slider and his change-up was really good."

Over the first two innings, UT outfielder Mike Antico doubled and homered while Zach Zubia recorded his second career triple and his 77th career single.

Texas last had a player hit for the cycle in 2015 when C.J Hinojosa accomplished the feat at Kansas. Antico went 0-for-3 after his hot start. Zubia singled again and flew out to the warning track before he was lifted in the seventh inning.

Around the bases: Texas travels to Texas State (4-5) on Wednesday evening. ... On Monday, Cam Williams and Ty Madden were honored as the Big 12's player and pitcher of the week. ... Freshman second baseman Mitchell Daly recorded his first start, his first RBI and the first three hits of his UT career. ... Dripping Springs native Justin Taylor went 0-for-2 with a walk as A&M-Corpus Christi's starting catcher.