Texas 10, Texas State 3: Five-run seventh inning pushes Horns past Bobcats

Keff Ciardello

American-Statesman Correspondent

SAN MARCOS — A five-run seventh inning blew the game open and allowed the Longhorns enough cushion to take down Texas State 10-3 at Bobcat Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The 19th-ranked Longhorns (5-4) got an early jump on the Bobcats with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning from Trey Faltine, also bringing in Zach Zubia. Mike Antico's RBI groundout scored Eric Kennedy to increase the lead to 3-0.

Texas State (4-6) added one run in the second and then cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third with a bases-loaded walk.

Neither side scored for five innings as both teams made multiple pitching changes. But Texas then exploded in the seventh.

Zubia started the scoring with an RBI single that brought in Douglas Hodo III, followed by a three-run double by Silas Ardoin that scored Faltine, Zubia and Ivan Melendez, making it a 7-2 game. Texas then went up 8-2 on Kennedy's RBI single that scored Ardoin.

After getting three hits in the first two innings, including a triple from Faison, Texas State went cold at the plate. The Bobcats went five innings without a hit, finally getting one in the bottom of the seventh on a single from Cameron Gibbons. Justin Thompson then brought Gibbons home with a triple to right-center field, making it 8-3.

Faltine's two-run single in the top of the eighth bumped the lead back to 10-3. Faltine led Texas with a 2-for-3 night and four RBIs.

Pete Hansen started for Texas but had to leave after 2.1 innings with an injury. He had two strikeouts and had given up two hits and one earned run. Palmer Wenzel came on to pitch 3.2 innings, not allowing any hits and picking up his second win of the season. Tanner Witt, Jared Southard and Aaron Nix threw one inning each to end the game, combining to give up only three hits.

The Bobcats had as many hits as they did pitching changes: six, including four pitchers who threw for less than one inning.

Texas opens a three-game series at Houston on Friday at 6:30 p.m.