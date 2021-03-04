Not quite Reggie Jackson, Texas coach David Pierce looks back at his Houston playing days

The Houston Cougars will probably start sophomore Brandon Uhse in center field Friday night against Texas.

Thirty-seven years ago, David Pierce might have heard his name called at that position when Houston's starting lineups were announced. Pierce, now in his fifth season as the Longhorns' head coach, was a Cougars outfielder back then.

No. 19 Texas (5-4) will open a three-game series at Houston (6-2) on Friday. A Houston native, Pierce played for the Cougars in 1984-85. He also spent the 2001 and 2002 seasons as a UH assistant coach.

"For me, it's much more about our team going in there and playing a good opponent and testing ourselves and being challenged," Pierce said Thursday, the day after the Longhorns' 10-3 win at Texas State. "I've been pretty far removed from the university for many years after leaving and going to Rice and moving around.

"It's not that big of a deal anymore. It's more about our guys going in and competing."

Pierce started in center field for Houston during the 1984 season, when he hit .273 over 54 games. His seven steals ranked third on the team. In 1985, he appeared in 38 games and hit .345. He struck out only 23 times in his 234 career at-bats for the Cougars.

"I would like to say I was pretty fearless. I would lay out; I would go for balls," Pierce said. "I thought early in my young career that I was Reggie Jackson. Then my senior year, I figured out that I was Brett Butler."

This weekend won't just be a homecoming for Pierce. UT assistant coach Sean Allen is also a Houston graduate. He played second base for UH from 1998 to 2001. Allen's involvement in 150 double plays is still a school record.

Pierce and current UH head coach Todd Whitting were both Cougars assistants during Allen's senior year. Pierce joked that he was perhaps the slowest second baseman he had ever seen. He did, however, recall Allen hitting a home run off of former USC star Mark Prior.

"(He was) really cerebral, as he is a coach," Pierce said of Allen. "He didn't have great bat speed, but he was a great college player. He knew how to play the game right. Made all the routines and was always in the right spot."

While Pierce was playing for the Cougars, Houston went 76-40. Over those two years, Houston went 0-9 against Texas, with one of the losses coming in a regional.

This will be the second time Pierce has competed against Houston while coaching the Longhorns. In 2018, Texas recorded a 9-4 win over the Cougars in Austin.