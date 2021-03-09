Texas 15, Sam Houston State 9: Oddities and offense stand out during Longhorns' long night

Baseball fans who brought their own scorebooks to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday night were kept busy.

A midweek melee between Texas and Sam Houston State left scorers scribbling for four hours and two minutes. The lengthy game featured runs that were scored on a wild pitch, a balk and an error. The teams combined for eight pitching changes and 25 players recorded at least one at-bat.

In the end, Texas emerged with a 15-9 victory. The win was UT's eighth in its last 10 games.

Up next for the Longhorns? A three-game series this weekend against South Carolina. Texas (8-5) is ranked 19th in the D1Baseball poll. South Carolina (10-0) is listed 12th in those same rankings.

"A real offensive day," Texas coach David Pierce said. "Great job by the offense today. The defense stayed solid. We had to pick up the pitching today and we did a nice job doing that."

Sam Houston State (3-6) scored first on Tuesday, but Texas quickly responded with four runs in its opening at-bat. After scoring in four of the first five innings, Texas held a 10-2 lead by the time its 15th out was recorded.

A win seemed inevitable for UT, but Sam Houston State sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth inning. One of those batters was pinch-hitter Mason Schulz, who launched a three-run homer off of Texas reliever Dawson Merryman. That was the biggest swing in an inning that featured five hits, two pitching changes and seven runs.

Texas quickly regrouped and eventually distanced itself with the five runs it scored over the next two innings. The Longhorns ended the evening with a season-high 16 hits. Texas had last scored 15 runs during the 2019 season.

Texas also allowed a season-high nine runs, and Sam Houston State's 11 hits were the second-most surrendered this spring by the UT pitching staff. One notable pitch was thrown for the Longhorns, though.

In the top of the seventh inning, Sam Houston State faced an 11-9 deficit but had the bases loaded with two outs. Batting for the Bearkats was leadoff hitter Colton Cowser. Pitching for Texas was Tanner Witt. Cowser is rated by MLB.com as one of the top prospects for the 2021 Draft. Witt, a right-handed freshman, turned down professional overtures this past summer.

On a 3-2 pitch that was thrown inside, Witt got the left-handed Cowser to ground out to second base. Cowser had delivered a hit in three of his previous four at-bats that night.

"Tanner's not afraid, he's not going to back down. That's what you love about the kid," Pierce said. "I didn't like the situation. I wish we would've attacked (Anthony McKenzie, the No. 9 hitter in Sam Houston State's batting order who drew a two-out walk) much better.

Texas left-hander Pete Hansen was credited with the win on Tuesday. Hansen was making a designated start, and he allowed four hits and two runs against the Bearkats. Hansen threw 73 pitches over four innings. Pierce later said the redshirt freshman could have gone another inning had Texas not been nursing a large lead.

Hansen is now 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA this season. The start of Hansen's second season at Texas was slowed by a coronavirus diagnosis. He then left last week's midweek start at Texas State with a shoulder issue.

"It's definitely not been ideal to say that least," Hansen said. "But we're back here. You can't really live in the past. You've got to keep moving forward."

Around the bases: Senior outfielder Austin Todd went 2-for-3 but exited the game in the fourth inning with a shoulder injury. He will have an MRI on Wednesday. ... Pierce said reliever Drew Shifflet was experiencing breathing problems as he struggled during the sixth inning. ... Stony Point High graduate Jack Driskell gave up one hit over the 1.2 innings he pitched for Sam Houston State. ... Mike Antico scored four runs and stole three bases for Texas.