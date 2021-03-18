Texas loses senior outfielder Austin Todd for remainder of 2021 baseball season

For the second straight year, Austin Todd's senior season has had a disappointing ending.

Texas announced on Thursday that Todd will miss the rest of the 2021 baseball season. Last week against Sam Houston State, Todd injured his shoulder while diving back into second base on a pickoff attempt. He will need surgery to repair a torn labrum.

This season, Todd had made six starts in right field. He was hitting .292.

The 2021 baseball season was Todd's fifth at Texas. He opted to return to the Longhorns this spring after the coronavirus pandemic cut short what should have been his senior year in 2020.

Since he has appeared in only a half-dozen games this season, Todd will likely be eligible for a medical redshirt. In a statement released by Texas on Thursday, no hints were given about Todd's future plans.

After starring at nearby Round Rock , Todd quickly became a starter after he arrived at Texas ahead of the 2017 season. Injuries limited Todd to 34 games in 2018, but one of his 50 hits the following season was a walk-off single against No. 2 LSU. When the 2020 season was called off, Todd was leading the Longhorns with his .375 batting average.

In the four games since Todd's injury, Texas has started the combination of Eric Kennedy, Mike Antico and Douglas Hodo III in its outfield. Texas will open Big 12 play at Baylor on Friday.