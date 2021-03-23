Texas 10, Incarnate Word 1: Longhorns roll after shaking things up at the ballpark

When Texas baseball coach David Pierce handed in his lineup card on Tuesday, things looked a little different.

Freshman Dylan Campbell was given his first-ever start in the outfield.

Ivan Melendez found playing time at first base.

Tanner Witt left the bullpen and picked up a bat.

Texas mixed up its lineup in a 10-1 win over Incarnate Word at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Coming off an 11-2 loss at Baylor this past Sunday, Texas returned to its winning ways and improved its record to 15-6.

"Good night bouncing back from our first conference weekend," Pierce said. "I thought we did a nice job within our prep early today. ... This team continues to impress with how they like to work and how much they like coming to the ballpark early."

Ranked ninth in the D1Baseball poll, Texas has a three-game series against Oklahoma set for this weekend. With the Sooners on deck, the Longhorns chose to conduct some on-field experiments during their midweek meeting with Incarnate Word.

As Texas searches for depth in the outfield following Austin Todd's season-ending shoulder injury, Campbell was sent out to left field. Normally, Campbell is a back-up infielder. Campbell caught four fly balls and kept the Cardinals from stretching a third-inning single into a double. At the plate, he drove in three runs with a single and a home run.

Melendez started at first base and moved over to third base for the final inning. Eleven times this season, Pierce has penciled in Melendez as his designated hitter.

With Texas needing a designated hitter, Witt went 2-for-2 with a walk in that role. A freshman, Witt entered the game with just four at-bats to his credit. Texas usually employs Witt as one of its top relievers.

According to Pierce, those moves were "pretty calculated" and not random. Melendez had already started three times at first base. Pierce said Witt would have already seen more plate appearances this season had Texas been using him as a starting pitcher instead of a key reliever. The Longhorns have also been learning more about Campbell's abilities in the outfield.

"He can handle it," Pierce said. "His arm actually plays better from the outfield than it does from second (base)."

Of the 10 hits that Texas recorded against Incarnate Word pitching, two were more memorable than others. Campbell's sixth-inning homer was the first of his career. Peter Geib also homered for the first time while serving as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

A redshirt sophomore, Geib connected on the first pitch he saw from Cole Beddingfield. The at-bat was Geib's first of the season. Geib missed the 2020 season with an injury.

Texas sophomore Cole Quintanilla pitched 1 2/3 innings of spotless relief and was credited with the victory. Pete Hansen allowed four hits and two walks over a 77-pitch start that lasted 4 1/3 innings.

Around the bases: Incarnate Word dropped to 8-6 with the loss. ... Texas is now 5-0 in midweek games that aren't attached to a series. ... Campbell was also responsible for one of Texas' three stolen bases. ... Eric Kennedy went 2-for-5 and recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season. That is tied with Douglas Hodo III for the team lead.