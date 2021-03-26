Texas 4, Oklahoma 3: A Longhorn legacy, Douglas Hodo III gets his Red River Rivalry moment

With one swing Friday night, Douglas Hodo III became the answer to a trivia question.

His two-out double in the bottom of the 11th inning drove in the winning run in Texas' 4-3 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The ninth-ranked Longhorns (16-6) have now won three of their first four conference games.

So the next time someone asks who was the last Longhorn to have a walk-off hit against Oklahoma, the answer will be Hodo. Previously, David Hernandez had last accomplished that feat. Hernandez's walk-off single occurred in an 11-10 win at the 2008 Big 12 Tournament. A two-run homer by Drew Stubbs in 2005 was the most-recent walk-off hit against Oklahoma on the Texas campus.

Hodo's heroics came in front of an announced crowd of 1,906. One of those fans was Hodo's father, a former Longhorns outfielder and starter on the school's 1983 national championship team.

Hodo later told reporters that growing up, the annual football game between Texas and Oklahoma was the only time he and his brother were allowed to say "OU sucks."

"Been waiting to play this series for a while now," said Hodo, a redshirt freshman outfielder. "It's just been good so far."

Hodo's heroics occurred after teammate Mitchell Daly drew a two-out walk from Luke Taggart in the 11th inning. Batting in the ninth spot, Hodo stayed alive by fouling off two two-strike offerings. He then drove Taggart's slider into a gap in left-center field and Daly easily scored.

"I knew I hit it pretty well and I knew Mitch had a shot to score because he's a pretty good runner," Hodo said. "It just worked out how it did."

Said Texas coach David Pierce: "He just hung a slider and Doug was in a good spot to drive it in the gap. There was no doubt we were sending Mitch."

Texas and Oklahoma hadn't seen each other on a baseball field since May 17, 2019. In their last meeting, Texas earned a 6-4 win. Bragging rights were fleeting on that Friday evening, though. In the first game of a doubleheader that day, Oklahoma used a 13-0 run-ruled rout — its most lopsided win in this series' history — to ensure that Texas' season would end without a trip to the Big 12's tournament.

The starting pitcher for Texas in its last game against Oklahoma was then-freshman Ty Madden. And 679 days later, Madden was given the start in this Red River reunion.

Madden stumbled early and gave up hits on three of his first six pitches. But after exiting the first inning in a 2-0 hole, he threw five innings of three-hit baseball.

Madden also struck out a half-dozen Sooners, and two of those strikeouts preserved a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. With one out and a runner at second, Madden caught Jimmy Crooks looking and then blew a fastball past Tyler Hardman to end the threat. Crooks had singled and doubled in his first two plate appearances against Madden while Hardman had previously brought home a runner with a first-inning double.

Madden did not factor into the decision in what was his sixth start this season. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

"The thing with Ty, even when he's not his sharpest, we know what we're going to get," Pierce said. "He's going to be a bulldog on the mound. He's going to give you everything he has."

Madden left the game with Texas leading, but Oklahoma (12-9, 0-1 Big 12) tied the score when Tanner Witt threw a wild pitch with a runner on third base in the eighth. After Texas got a solid effort from Aaron Nixon out of the bullpen, Cole Quintanilla pitched the final 2/3 innings and earned the victory.

Around the bases: Texas and Oklahoma will play at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. ... Zach Zubia hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. ... Freshman designated hitter Dylan Campbell became the fourth player to bat leadoff for Texas this season. He went 0-for-3 and was hit by Oklahoma starter Wyatt Olds' first pitch. ... Oklahoma reliever Jason Ruffcorn gave up a hit and struck out two Longhorns over his two innings. Ruffcorn attended Austin's Hyde Park Baptist high school.