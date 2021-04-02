NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Kansas

The No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns play a three-game series against Big 12 Conference foe Kansas Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3, at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan.

The Longhorns (17-8, 4-2) lead the all-time series against the Jayhawks 52-29, but dropped the last four games to Kansas (15-8, 1-2), including a sweep in Lawrence in 2019.

Last Saturday, Texas secured its season series against Oklahoma with an 11-6 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Kansas

When: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hoglund Ballpark, Lawrence

TV: ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Radio: Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM