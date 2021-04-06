Texas 14, A&M-Corpus Christi 4: In Mitchell Daly's 22nd start, Longhorns earn win No. 21

After a week away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Texas opened the longest homestand of its season with a victory.

Ivan Melendez and Cam Williams' long home runs lifted Texas to a 14-4 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. The Texas triumph came in the team's first home game since March 28. Texas will make nine more appearances at UFCU Disch-Falk Field through the end of next week.

With the win, Texas improved to 21-8. The Longhorns are ranked fourth in the D1Baseball poll.

"Tough (game) early, we just continued to play and separated ourselves late," Texas coach David Pierce said. "Just a good Tuesday night win for sure."

In Tuesday's second inning, Melendez hit a two-run home run that traveled an estimated 471 feet. The first of Melendez's three extra-base hits on the evening put Texas up 2-1. The Longhorns never trailed again, but the Islanders (6-21) kept the game close until Texas scored eight runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

In its 10-run win, Texas drew 11 walks. One of UT's 12 hits belonged to Williams, whose team-leading eighth homer sailed over one of the outfield scoreboards.

UT second baseman Mitchell Daly also got in on the action with two two-run singles. After going 2-for-5, Daly still leads Texas with his .400 batting average.

This is not the first time that Texas fans have seen a second baseman produce. Just three seasons ago, Kody Clemens was an All-American who led the Longhorns in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

Second base, however, has been a revolving door in the Texas infield in recent years. Brooks Marlow, whose 217 starts from 2012-15 rank third in UT's history, was the last player to be considered the primary second baseman at Texas in back-to-back seasons.

In each of the past two seasons, Texas placed a promising freshman at second base. Lance Ford started 40 times in 2019 but lost his job the following season. After being penciled into Pierce's lineup during nine of last season's 17 games, Brenden Dixon transferred to Weatherford College and will soon move onto Arkansas.

Now it's Daly's turn.

Three of Daly's doubles have kept Texas out of jeopardy this season as they have either tied a game or given the Longhorns a lead. One of his 13 runs was the walkoff score in an extra-inning win over Oklahoma on March 26.

Defensively, Daly has committed four errors. But he's also been involved in 12 double plays.

"I think he's come a long way," Texas redshirt freshman Trey Faltine said earlier this season. "When he first got here, I think he was kind of passive and stuff. But late in the fall and obviously playing now, he's gotten that confidence that he needed and he's doing everything that y'all see every day."

When Texas opened its season on Feb. 20, Murphy Stehly was the team's second baseman. Freshman Dylan Campbell was the second player started by the Longhorns at that position.

But in UT's eighth game, Daly got his first start. He went 3-for-5 in a 12-1 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He has made 21 straight starts since then.

With Faltine entrenched at shortstop, Daly's future may remain at second base. Daly was once rated as the best shortstop in the state of Alabama. He told reporters last month, though, that he had played second base in middle school and had some familiarity with that spot in the infield.

"I feel comfortable on both sides of the middle infield," Daly said. "It hasn't really been too difficult. (Volunteer assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki has) done a great job and some of the older guys like Murph have done a great job of answering any questions that I've had."

So, how did a player raised in the heart of SEC country end up in burnt orange? Daly said he once visited Austin with a travel team, and he felt an instant connection after visiting the UT campus with his dad. He gave the Longhorns a verbal commitment in December of 2018.

"I really just felt like it was a natural fit," Daly said. "I just credit God for that, just putting me where I think I belong."

Around the bases: Late in Tuesday's game, a possum got loose on the warning track. A handful of Texas pitchers eventually chased it off the field. ... After Texas starter Justin Eckhardt lasted just 2 2/3 innings, reliever Palmer Wenzel was credited with the victory. ... Rouse High graduate Hayden Thomas issued just a walk over the inning of relief that he pitched for A&M Corpus Christi. ... Texas will host Stephen F. Austin (12-13) on Wednesday night.