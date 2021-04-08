NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Kansas State

The No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against Big 12 Conference foe Kansas State Friday through Sunday, April 9-11, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns are 22-8 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Kansas State has an overall record of 17-11 with a 2-4 conference record.

Texas opened the longest homestand of its season on Tuesday with a with a 14-4 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. On Wednesday, the Longhorns beat Stephen F. Austin 9-1.

Last weekend in Big 12 play, Texas swept a three-game series from Kansas in Lawrence.

How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Kansas State

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 1 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Livestream: Longhorn Network via ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio

More Texas Longhorns coverage

Doug Miller is a digital producer with the USA Today Network, you can follow him on Twitter here. @sammmy99