Listen to Austin 360 Radio

NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Abilene Christian

Doug Miller
Hookem

The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against Abilene Christian Friday through Sunday, April 16-18, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. 

The Longhorns are 27-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12. The Wildcats are 19-13 overall with a 10-10 record in Southland Conference play. 

Texas swept a midweek series against Nevada with a 4-3 win on Tuesday and a 6-5 win on Wednesday. 

Last weekend in Big 12 play, Texas swept a three-game series from Kansas State. 

Texas' Silas Ardoin scores past Nevada catcher Matt Clayton during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Abilene Christian

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday,  2:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Livestream: Longhorn Network via ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio

More Texas Longhorns news

Doug Miller is a digital producer with the USA Today Network, you can follow him on Twitter here. @sammmy99