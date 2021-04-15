NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Abilene Christian

The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against Abilene Christian Friday through Sunday, April 16-18, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

The Longhorns are 27-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12. The Wildcats are 19-13 overall with a 10-10 record in Southland Conference play.

Texas swept a midweek series against Nevada with a 4-3 win on Tuesday and a 6-5 win on Wednesday.

Last weekend in Big 12 play, Texas swept a three-game series from Kansas State.

How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Abilene Christian

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Livestream: Longhorn Network via ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio

