Texas 18, Abilene Christian 0: Runs come early and often as Longhorns blow by Wildcats

On Friday night, Texas got off to its best start in nearly six years.

The Longhorns scored five runs in the first inning of an 18-0 pounding of Abilene Christian at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. En route to recording its most runs since 2010, Texas scored in all eight of the innings it batted in.

Texas (28-8) has now won 11 straight games. Among the active winning streaks in Division I, only Fairfield's 17-game run is longer.

"It's the Friday night game," Texas coach David Pierce said. "We're 1-0 in the series. We've got to regroup and be ready to play tomorrow."

Facing an Abilene Christian team burdened by a 5.40 ERA, Texas got its weekend started off on a good note. In the first inning, UT starter Ty Madden retired Abilene Christian (19-14) in order. UT then pushed five runs across in the inning's bottom half.

Texas last plated five runs in a first inning during an 11-1 win over Baylor in May of 2015. On Friday, the Longhorns struck first on run-scoring doubles by both Zach Zubia and Cam Williams. Douglas Hodo III also drove in two runs with a single. All nine of UT's batters had a plate appearance in the first inning.

After adding a run in the second inning, Texas scored five more times in the third. Hodo homered in the fourth frame. One inning later, Texas leadoff hitter Mike Antico was brought home for the third time.

After going up 13-0 in the fifth inning, Texas removed all but two of its starters. Starting shortstop Trey Faltine was removed after his RBI double in the sixth session.

When asked about which substitutes impressed him on Friday night, Pierce analyzed that "I thought (Peyton Powell) did a nice job, he had two good at-bats. (Murphy Stehly) was solid." Stehly went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Powell scored and recorded one of Texas' 17 hits.

In addition to scoring its most runs since a 20-11 win at Missouri in 2010, Texas also recorded its fourth shutout of the year. Madden and four UT relievers limited Abilene Christian to four hits, which was a season-low for the Wildcats.

Now 5-1 this season, Madden gave up three hits and three walks to the Wildcats. He finished with eight strikeouts and allowed one runner past second base.

Madden threw only 83 pitches over his five innings. That was the second-lowest pitch count of the season for Madden, who had topped 100 pitches in four of his previous six starts.

"It was the perfect situation for him to only throw five and get some of those (other) arms in," Pierce said. "I was kind of hoping that we could get in that situation tonight to give him a little breather."

Friday's meeting was only the second between the two schools. Texas recorded a 9-1 win over the Wildcats on March 11, 2020. The following day, the NCAA cited coronavirus concerns as it cancelled its postseason tournaments. The Big 12 then pulled the plug on its spring sports a day later.

Around the bases: On Thursday, Texas received verbal commitments from prep pitchers Collin Valentine and Cole Selvig. Valentine, a left-hander from Highland Park, joins UT's 2022 recruiting class. The Wisconsin-raised Selvig is a 2023 recruit. ... Hodo has homered in two straight games. ... Freshman left-hander Caden Noah, who had a 20.25 ERA and hadn't pitched since Feb. 27, struck out two batters in the eighth inning. ... Eric Kennedy, who was the only Longhorn starter to remain in the entire game, scored three times and had two infield singles.