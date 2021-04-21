NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas vs. Oklahoma State
The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against No. 13 Oklahoma State from Friday through Sunday, April 23-25, in Stillwater, Okla.
The Longhorns are 31-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys are 22-10-1 overall with a 6-6 conference record.
Texas won its 14th straight game with a 5-1 win over Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday.
How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Oklahoma State
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
TV: Friday, ESPNU
Livestream: Saturday and Sunday, Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM
Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio
