NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against No. 13 Oklahoma State from Friday through Sunday, April 23-25, in Stillwater, Okla.

The Longhorns are 31-8 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys are 22-10-1 overall with a 6-6 conference record.

Texas won its 14th straight game with a 5-1 win over Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday.

How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Oklahoma State

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

TV: Friday, ESPNU

Livestream: Saturday and Sunday, Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio

