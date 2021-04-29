NCAA baseball: How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against No. 11 Texas Tech Friday through Sunday, April 30 through May 2 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

The Longhorns are 34-9 overall and 12-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders are 28-10 overall with an 8-7 conference record.

In its first home game since April 18, Texas took out Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. The 5-3 triumph came two days after a loss at Oklahoma State snapped a 16-game winning streak for the Longhorns.

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Texas Tech

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio