Selected by Atlanta, Ta'Quon Graham joins former Texas defensive linemen in the NFL

Ta'Quon Graham is heading to Atlanta.

The Falcons used a fifth-round pick to select Graham in the NFL draft on Saturday. A defensive tackle, Graham was taken with the 148th overall pick.

The 6-3, 292-pound Graham was used as both a defensive end and defensive tackle over his four years at Texas. As a senior, he registered two sacks and seven tackles for a loss. The Temple High product started 24 times for the Longhorns.

Graham becomes the latest defensive lineman from Texas to reach the NFL. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was drafted in the fifth round by Houston in 2019. Poona Ford and Malcolm Roach have both made NFL rosters as undrafted free agents. At least one defensive lineman from Texas was drafted in every year from 2006-13, and Malcom Brown was a first-round pick in 2015.

Graham was also the third Longhorn drafted this week. On Friday, Washington took offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi with a second-round pick. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai was drafted by Cincinnati in the third round.