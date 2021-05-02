Texas 11, Texas Tech 3: With Hansen providing relief, Horns salvage weekend, title chase

Since Texas has six conference contests left on its schedule, the finale of its series against Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon was not a must-win game by definition.

Texas, though, really couldn't afford to lose. The Longhorns had already lost twice to the Red Raiders, and one of those losses was in a game that started on Saturday but finished a day later.

Those two losses dropped Texas two games behind TCU in the Big 12 standings. The Horned Frogs (33-10, 15-3) then beat West Virginia on Sunday, so UT needed a win to keep the gap between first and second place from widening even further.

But with Pete Hansen leading the way, the Longhorns kept the Horned Frogs within their sights. Hansen pitched nearly eight innings of relief on Sunday in an 11-3 win for No. 3 Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

"We talk about sweeping, we talk about winning series and we talk about survival," said Texas coach David Pierce, whose team will travel to TCU next weekend. "Today was a survival game."

With much at stake, Texas (35-11, 13-5) immediately stumbled on Sunday. The first four Red Raiders to face Kolby Kubichek reached base. No. 11 Texas Tech (30-11, 10-8) struck first on a bases-loaded walk.

After Texas Tech took its 1-0 lead, Kubichek was yanked. That marked only the sixth first-inning pitching change at Texas since David Pierce took over the program ahead of the 2017 season. The shaky start also came one week after Kubichek lasted just an inning in a 7-3 loss at Oklahoma State.

"Every player is going to go through some adversity and he's having a hard time right now," Pierce said. "It's tough on him, it's tough on us. We're going to help him through it."

Pierce turned to Hansen, a left-hander who got Texas out of the bases-loaded jam with a double-play grounder and a flyout. The Longhorns then rode with Hansen until two runners reached base with two outs in the eighth inning.

Over his 7 2/3 innings of relief, Hansen allowed seven hits and one run. He struck out seven Red Raiders. Thanks to a double play, Hansen faced the minimum amount of batters between the fourth and seventh innings.

Hansen told reporters that "it's always fun hearing your name get called on the bullpen phone." His next appearance won't be out of the bullpen, though. He also won't be used again as a midweek starter. Pierce announced after the win that Hansen will replace Kubichek in UT's weekend rotation.

"Just confidence is key, that's kind of what I was feeling," Hansen said. "Just having trust in myself and in my delivery and just getting that feel."

After falling behind 2-0, the UT offense came alive against a Texas Tech pitching staff that went through eight arms on Sunday. Motoring around the bases on a triple and a Red Raider error, Ivan Melendez got Texas on the scoreboard with a little league home run in the second inning. Five batters later, Texas grabbed a 3-2 lead it wouldn't relinquish on Trey Faltine's two-run double.

Faltine later drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. The biggest of UT's nine hits belonged to Douglas Hodo III, who hit a grand slam in the seventh inning.

"First two days, they got the big hits and we didn't," Faltine said. "We just stuck with it and knew that it was going to come out sooner or later. Thankfully it came out today. We got to do what everybody knows we can do, which is hit."

Around the bases: Hodo's grand slam was the first for a Longhorn since Lance Ford hit one against West Virginia in 2019. ... Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Montgomery, who graduated from nearby Leander High, took the loss after surrendering four hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings. ... Texas first baseman Zach Zubia extended his on-base streak to 22 games. ... Texas will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a home game against Texas State on Tuesday.