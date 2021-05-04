Texas 4, Texas State 1: Longhorns finish off season sweep of Bobcats as TCU series looms

With an important work trip set for this weekend, Texas first took care of some business at home on Tuesday night.

Zach Zubia hit a tie-breaking home run and five pitchers combined to limit Texas State to three hits in a 4-1 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. With its third midweek win over the Bobcats this season, Texas improved its overall record to 36-11.

Next up for Texas is a three-game series at TCU that opens on Friday. TCU and UT were ranked third and sixth in the D1Baseball poll this week.

"This was a growth game for us," Zubia said. "It's going to help us out when we go to TCU this weekend."

Over Tuesday's first five innings, Texas and Texas State battled to a 1-1 tie. In the sixth, Zubia gave UT a 2-1 lead with a blast to right field.

The home run was the seventh of Zubia's season. It was also the 26th of his four-year Texas career. He is now two long balls shy of joining the top ten home run hitters in school history.

The solo shot also extended Zubia's on-base streak to 23 games. That is a season-best run for the Longhorns. Zubia, who reached base in 41 straight games at the beginning of the 2018 season, is hitting .347 over his last 23 games. Zubia has drawn 26 of his 39 walks during this streak.

"I've had a good approach," Zubia said. "I've been able to be mature and take my walks when they come and not get out of the zone too much. I think that's something that's been really helpful for me."

After adding a run on a seventh-inning error, Texas scored on an Eric Kennedy groundout in the eighth. That provided the Longhorns with more than enough run support.

Facing a Texas State team that was hitting just .252, UT freshman Lucas Gordon allowed one hit over a three-inning designated start. Drew Shifflet worked the next two innings and was tagged for Texas State's lone run. Only two Bobcats reached base over the final four frames as Texas turned to Cole Quintanilla, Tanner Witt and Aaron Nixon.

Quintanilla was credited with the win. The third-year right-hander from Cedar Park was perfect over the two innings he pitched. He struck out three batters.

"I thought Cole Quintanilla, that's the best he's thrown since he's been here. It was electric, lights out," said Sean Allen, the Texas assistant who coaches the team's pitchers.

Texas will now turn its attention to an upcoming tussle with TCU. With six conference contests left on both teams' schedules, the Horned Frogs hold a two-game lead over the second-place Longhorns in the Big 12 standings.

Since TCU joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2013 season, the Longhorns are 2-10 in their trips to see the Horned Frogs. Texas last won a series in Fort Worth in 1992.

Around the bases: Nationally, Zubia and teammate Mike Antico entered this week in a fourth-place tie in walks drawn. Antico drew his 40th and 41st walks on Tuesday. ... After plating a second-inning run on a fielder's choice, UT shortstop Trey Faltine has driven in a run in three of his last four games. ... Allen blamed his pitch call for Texas State's only run, a solo homer by Cole Coffey. ... Texas State's record dropped to 19-27.