NCAA baseball: How to watch Texas vs. TCU

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against No. 3 Texas Christian University Friday through Sunday, May 7-9 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns are 36-11 overall and 13-5 in the Big 12 Conference. The TCU Horned Frogs are 33-10 overall with an 15-3 conference record.

Texas took care of some business at home on Tuesday night. limiting Texas State to three hits in a 4-1 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

TCU swept a three-game series at West Virginia last weekend.

Since TCU joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2013 season, the Longhorns are 2-10 in their trips to see the Horned Frogs. Texas last won a series in Fort Worth in 1992.

How to watch Texas baseball vs. TCU

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth

TV: Friday and Saturday, ESPNU; Sunday, BIG 12 NOW on ESPN+

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio

Danny Davis of Hookem.com contributed to this report.