Missed opportunities against TCU leave Texas stranded in second place

Given a chance to become the co-leader in the Big 12's championship race, Texas instead lost a step on TCU.

The Longhorns were beaten 2-1 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. Texas was looking to force a tie atop the Big 12 standings, but TCU's win allowed the Horned Frogs to build a two-game lead over the second-place Longhorns.

Both No. 3 (TCU 34-11, 16-4 Big 12) and No. 6 Texas (37-12, 14-6) have four conference contests left on their schedules.

Texas had its chances against the Horned Frogs on Saturday. Ten Longhorns were left on base, however. With runners in scoring position, Texas hit just 1-for-11. To end the game, UT slugger Zach Zubia struck out with teammates on first and second base.

TCU scored its only runs on Porter Brown's two-run single in the second inning. That would be the majority of the damage done against UT starter Tristan Stevens, who allowed six hits over seven innings. Stevens registered four strikeouts and he faced the minimum amount of batters between the third and sixth frames.

Texas scored its run on a TCU error in the third inning. TCU starter Austin Krob lasted 5 2/3 innings and Haylen Green recorded a five-out save.

Texas and TCU will close out their three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Longhorns recorded a 5-4 victory in Friday's opener.