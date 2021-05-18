NCAA baseball: How to watch, stream Texas vs. West Virginia

The No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will play a three-game series against West Virginia Thursday through Saturday, May 20-22, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

The Longhorns are 38-12 overall and 15-6 in the Big 12 Conference. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 22-23 overall with an 7-14 conference record.

In their previous weekend series May 7-9, the Texas Longhorns won two of three games against then-No. 3-ranked TCU in Fort Worth.

West Virginia won both games of a double-header against Dayton May 16.

How to watch Texas baseball vs. West Virginia

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio