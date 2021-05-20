West Virginia 5, Texas 4: Horns miss out on a chance to catch TCU in Big 12 title chase

In the race for the Big 12's championship, Texas was tripped up by both instant replay and West Virginia's Mountaineers.

Texas was beaten 5-4 by West Virginia in its return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Thursday night. In the loss, Texas stranded three runners on third base. The Longhorns also had the game-tying run overturned by replay.

The loss prevented No. 2 Texas (38-13, 15-7) from tying No. 12 TCU (35-15, 16-6 Big 12) atop the Big 12 standings. TCU, which dropped a 4-2 decision at Kansas State on Thursday, and Texas both have two games left in the regular season.

"Obviously, it's a tough pill to swallow," UT first baseman Zach Zubia said. "The great teams, they move on, they get better tomorrow and they come out ready to play again. I would say this team is great."

Texas starter Ty Madden entered his 13th start of the season having given up three homers in 75 1/3 innings. West Virginia then homered three times off Madden.

Each of West Virginia's homers — hit in the first, third and fifth innings -— broke a tie. West Virginia scored four of its runs on those three swings. The Mountaineers' fifth run was plated on Victor Scott's sixth-inning double.

To counter West Virginia's scoring summary, the Longhorns scored on Cam Williams' two-run double, a solo homer off Mike Antico's bat and a Mountaineer error. But it was a run that Texas didn't score that ended up being the game's focal point.

With Texas trailing by one run in the seventh inning, Williams doubled and advanced to third base on an error. With one out, West Virginia went to its bullpen and brought in Jacob Watters.

Over 16 relief appearances and 19 2/3 innings, Watters had walked 26 batters and that wildness became immediately apparent to the Longhorns. Facing Douglas Hodo III, Watters sailed a pitch over his catcher.

Williams broke for home, but the wayward baseball took a fortunate bounce off the backstop and West Virginia catcher Matt McCormick got off a throw to Watters for a close play at the plate. Initially, Williams was called safe on the play. After a review that was called by the officiating crew, however, it was ruled that Williams did not touch the plate.

"I knew it was kind of close," Texas coach David Pierce said. "If you call it safe on the field and it's not definitive in the review and (West Virginia) had zero reviews left and (the crew) chose to review it, I just hope it was 100% definitive."

The overturned run wasn't the only missed opportunity for Texas. A strikeout of Trey Faltine left runners on each base in the third inning. Zubia also lined into a double play with the bases loaded in the sixth.

In the final frame, Texas advanced runners to second and third base with two outs. Less than two months after he hit a walk-off double to beat Oklahoma, though, Hodo went down swinging against Watters for the final out.

"Sometimes the ball rolls your way, sometimes it doesn't," Zubia said. "At the same time, we've got to get better at execution with runners in scoring position."

Thursday marked the first official game for UT since a 9-3 win at TCU on May 9. Texas was off last weekend for finals. Its previous two midweek games — one of which reached the fourth inning — were rained out.

Around the bases: Against West Virginia, Texas announced a season-high crowd of 2,521. Earlier in the day, it was announced that there would no longer be capacity restrictions for UT's home games. ... Zubia extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a third-inning single. ... Over his three innings of perfect relief, Tanner Witt struck out five batters. ... Jackson Wolf was credited with the win for West Virginia.