Texas 12, West Virginia 2: Run-ruled rout and a rival's rally lift Horns to Big 12's title

The box score will confirm that Texas did not score during the sixth inning on Saturday.

But as Texas batted against West Virginia that inning, the announced crowd of 2,614 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field let out a loud round of applause. Several Longhorns were seen celebrating as they ran out of the team's clubhouse.

Why the commotion? Well, nearly 700 miles away in Manhattan, Kan., Kansas State's Chris Ceballos had beaten TCU with a walk-off home run.

Kansas State's 11-8 triumph cleared a path to the Big 12 championship for Texas. And a little while later, Texas did its part and closed out the regular season with a 12-2 beating that was called in the eighth inning.

No. 2 Texas (40-13, 17-7 Big 12) and TCU (36-16, 17-7) will now share the conference's championship. UT last won the Big 12's biggest prize in 2018.

"To hoist the Big 12 trophy, holy cow, how about that," said Zach Zubia, the Longhorns' veteran first baseman. "These guys deserve it, this team deserves it."

Added outfielder Eric Kennedy: "That's exactly what we went out and set out to do from the beginning of the season. We were able to do that today."

On Saturday, West Virginia (23-25, 8-16) scored first on a first-inning sacrifice fly. That lead, however, quickly evaporated due to an uneven performance on the pitching mound.

As it attempted to secure its first 12 outs, West Virginia had four pitchers combine to throw 122 pitches. Only 54 of those pitches went for strikes. West Virginia hit the first Longhorn it faced, and the Mountaineers then issued 10 walks by the end of the fourth inning. As Texas built a 9-1 lead, the Mountaineers allowed runs to score on three wild pitches and a bases-loaded walk.

Two of UT's eight hits during that stretch were a homer and a triple off the bat of Kennedy, and those hits drove in a total of four runs. UT freshman Mitchell Daly went 3-for-3 with a walk over the first four innings.

"They did a nice job of coming out and popping us in the first and we knew we were going to be in a ballgame," Pierce said. "When you look at our team, the base on ball is also a part of our ability. You take what you can."

Given its large lead, Texas seemed destined for a second-place showing in the Big 12 standings. However, Kansas State rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the ninth inning of its game.

Even as they were playing Kansas State, the Longhorns were aware of what was happening with TCU. As Texas' left fielder, Kennedy said he was continually getting updates from the OccupyLF fan group. Knowing the Kansas State-TCU score was tied, Zubia figured out that the Wildcats had pulled off the upset when he heard cheers while he was in the on-deck circle.

The end result in Kansas made Ceballos an unlikely hero in Austin. Last month, Ceballos was the catalyst for a benches-clearing incident that led to the ejection of three UT starters.

"We owe him something, a signed jersey or something," Kennedy said.

Since it won two of the three games it played against TCU, Texas will be the top seed in the Big 12's tournament next week. Texas will play either West Virginia or Kansas on Wednesday.

Around the bases: Pete Hansen was credited with the win after he allowed two hits over six innings. ... Texas honored Zubia, catcher DJ Petrinsky, outfielder Mike Antico and reliever Palmer Wenzel before the game as part of its Senior Day activities. ... Texas tripled three times in the win. ... Pierce opened his postgame press conference by congratulating the UT women's tennis team on the national championship it won in Orlando.