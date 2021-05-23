After a regular season that saw the No. 2-ranked Texas baseball team (40-13, 17-7) finish 1st in Big 12 play, the Longhorns enter the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in the bracket that includes West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Teams in the other bracket are Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State.

All Big 12 baseball tournament games will be held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30.

The final three-game series of the regular season saw the Longhorns win 2 of 3 games against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin.

Texas last won the Big 12 baseball tournament in 2015. In 2019, the Longhorns didn't qualify for the tournament.

Texas is the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Big 12 baseball tournament.

How to watch Texas baseball in the Big 12 tournament

Tuesday, May 25

Game 1: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Wednesday, May 26

Game 2: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPNU

Game 3: No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 4: No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 5: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Thursday, May 27

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9 a.m. ESPNU

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Friday, May 28

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3;15 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Saturday, May 29

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 a.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now (If necessary)

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now (If necessary)

Sunday, May 30

Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN2