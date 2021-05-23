How to watch Texas baseball in the Big 12 tournament
After a regular season that saw the No. 2-ranked Texas baseball team (40-13, 17-7) finish 1st in Big 12 play, the Longhorns enter the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in the bracket that includes West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Teams in the other bracket are Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State.
All Big 12 baseball tournament games will be held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30.
The final three-game series of the regular season saw the Longhorns win 2 of 3 games against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin.
Texas last won the Big 12 baseball tournament in 2015. In 2019, the Longhorns didn't qualify for the tournament.
Texas is the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Big 12 baseball tournament.
Tuesday, May 25
Game 1: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Wednesday, May 26
Game 2: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPNU
Game 3: No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 4: No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 5: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Thursday, May 27
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9 a.m. ESPNU
Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Friday, May 28
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3;15 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Saturday, May 29
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 a.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now (If necessary)
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Big 12 Now (If necessary)
Sunday, May 30
Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN2