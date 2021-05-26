West Virginia 5, Texas 1: In tournament opener, Longhorns take a 'quick smack in the face'

Four days after it closed out the regular season in a first-place tie in the Big 12's standings, Texas found out that it still has something to prove to the conference.

In its opener at the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, Texas failed to break through against West Virginia starter Jackson Wolf in a 5-1 loss. The Big 12's co-champion during the regular season and the tournament's top seed, Texas never led at Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The second-ranked team in the D1Baseball poll, Texas (40-14) will play either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. If UT loses, the Longhorns will head back to Austin. If Texas wins, it will need four more victories in order to win the Big 12's tournament title.

The work that now needs to be done was not lost on the Longhorns. In his postgame press conference, outfielder Mike Antico said that shortstop Trey Faltine gathered his teammates after the loss and told everyone that they now have an opportunity to prove why they are the best team in the Big 12.

As for Wednesday's loss, though?

"It's a quick smack in the face," Antico said. "It's tournament baseball, so something we've got to get used to. It's better it happens now than next weekend (in the NCAA Tournament)."

One day after it recorded a walk-off win over Kansas in the tournament's play-in game, West Virginia (25-25) struck first against Texas. In Wednesday's second inning, Hudson Byorick hit a solo home run off of Texas ace Ty Madden.

West Virginia added two more runs in the fifth frame. Eric Kennedy gave Texas a run back with a sixth-inning homer, but the Longhorns then wasted its chances to rally.

During the seventh inning, Texas lost a baserunner when Cam Williams was picked off second base. The Longhorns later loaded the bases but an infield popup from Kennedy ended that threat.

"It's not even acceptable. You can't get picked off in that situation," Texas coach David Pierce said.

An inning later, Texas got Antico to second base with no outs. Wolf, however, struck out Mitchell Daly, Zach Zubia and Ivan Melendez with his 113th, 118th and 123rd pitches of the game. Daly, Zubia and Melendez have three of UT's four best batting averages.

An all-conference honoree, Wolf received two insurance runs in the ninth inning. Wolf wound up throwing 138 pitches in the first complete game of his four-year career at West Virginia. He allowed five hits and five walks but struck out seven.

"He pitched a hell of a game," Antico said. "I think if we adjust to him a little better, it would be a different story."

The win was Wolf's second over Texas in less than a week. Last Thursday, he was the pitcher of record in a 5-4 victory in Austin.

Like in that 5-4 game, Madden was tagged with the loss. The Big 12's pitcher of the year, Madden gave up just three hits over his 6 2/3 innings. He did issue two walks and a West Virginia run was scored on his fifth-inning wild pitch.

Seven home runs have been hit off Madden this season. West Virginia has taken credit for four of those homers.

Around the bases: The Big 12's No. 1 seed has lost its opener in four of the conference's last six tournaments. ... Antico drew a walk and stole a base on Wednesday. He led the Big 12 in both of those statistical categories during the regular season. ... A first-inning single extended Zubia's on-base streak to 30 games. ... West Virginia moves on to face the winner of Wednesday night's showdown between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.