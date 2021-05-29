Texas 3, West Virginia 2: Longhorns produce just enough offense to back Pete Hansen's gem

Although the Ks were noteworthy, the only letter that mattered for Texas on Friday night was "W."

No. 2 Texas struck out 14 times but got a key hit from Silas Ardoin in a 3-2 win over West Virginia at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The victory kept Texas alive at the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas (42-14) advances to a semifinal showdown on Saturday with Oklahoma State. If the Longhorns can beat Oklahoma State (34-16-1) twice, they will earn a spot in the Big 12's title game.

"We hope we play two tomorrow. Hopefully it's a real long day," Ardoin said. "We're going to come ready to play tomorrow."

On Friday night, Texas and West Virginia were meeting for the fifth time in a nine-day span. The Mountaineers gave the baseball to sophomore pitcher Jacob Watters, who had previously made 18 appearances this spring. None of those outings were starts.

The hard-throwing Watters was both dazzling and dreadful. Over the first three innings, Watters threw 74 pitches as he faced 13 batters. Texas struck out eight times during those three innings and failed to put a ball in play. Watters, however, issued four walks and hit Eric Kennedy with a pitch.

With the bases loaded in the third inning, Watters also sailed a pitch. West Virginia catcher Paul McIntosh relayed the caromed baseball to Watters for a close call at home plate, but Trey Faltine still scored from third base. A replay upheld that call.

The sequence likely gave Texas fans a feeling of deja vu. In a 5-4 loss to West Virginia on May 20, Cam Williams attempted to score on a wild throw in the seventh inning by Watters. Williams was initially called safe, but that game-tying run was overturned by a review.

Texas had a chance to expand its lead in the fourth inning, but Mike Antico was robbed of a grand slam by a right fielder Austin Davis' leaping catch. Davis then scored on a two-run, two-out single off the bat of McCormick in the fifth frame.

When West Virginia (25-27) grabbed its lead, Texas still had not recorded its first hit. Ivan Melendez singled in the bottom of the fifth inning, though. Over back-to-back at-bats in the sixth session, Faltine singled and Ardoin then doubled. With Texas calling for a hit-and-run, Ardoin's double scored two runs and gave UT a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

"We struggled a little bit offensively and we just found a way to put an inning together and hold on to it," Texas coach David Pierce said.

Those three hits would be it for the Texas offense. One day after it struck out 17 times in a 4-1 win over Oklahoma, Texas tied its fourth-highest strikeout total of the season.

"The story of our season is adversity," Ardoin said. "We look for it every time we play every day. I don't think there was any moment that we thought that we weren't going to win the game."

Strikeouts weren't just a problem for Texas on Friday. West Virginia struck out nine times against Pete Hansen. Reliever Tanner Witt pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and his fourth strikeout ended the game.

A second-year left-hander, Hansen allowed six hits and stranded three runners in scoring position. The nine strikeouts bested Hansen's previous career high by two. Hansen is now 8-1 this season.

Texas has now received a quality performance from each of its starters at the Big 12 Tournament. Ty Madden, Tristan Stevens and Hansen all pitched past the sixth inning this week. Combined they allowed six earned runs.

Around the bases: In his postgame press conference, Pierce did not outline his pitching plans for Oklahoma State. He said the Longhorns have "lots of options." ... Witt recorded his fourth save of the season. ... Antico drew his Big 12-leading 51st walk on Friday and stole his conference-leading 29th base. ... Texas first baseman Zach Zubia extended his on-base streak to 32 games.