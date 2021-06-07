Texas 12, Fairfield 2: Longhorns coast into super regionals and set sights on being No. 1

After Texas secured the Austin Regional with a win over Fairfield on Sunday night, Pete Hansen was focused on only one number.

It wasn't the 12 runs that the Longhorns scored at UFCU Disch-Falk Field against the Stags. Nor was it the career-high 13 strikeouts that Hansen contributed.

Hansen's notable number wasn't 33, which is both his jersey number and the total times that Texas crossed home plate in its regional routs of Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield. He also wasn't hyper-focused on the five runs allowed by UT this weekend.

As for the No. 2 seed that Texas entered the NCAA Tournament with?

"I think the only number I'm really focused on and the guys are focused on is No. 1. That's kind of our goal and that's where we want to get to," Hansen said. "I think at the end of the year, we're going to show the nation who we really are and that's the No. 1 team in the nation."

Thanks to Sunday's 12-2 win over Fairfield, the Longhorns have now won two regional tournaments under fifth-year coach David Pierce. Texas secured its regional three years ago with a 3-2 win over Indiana that featured late defensive highlights and UT bouncing back after an overturned game-winning out.

For the Longhorns, this season's regional-clinching victory was not nearly as dramatic.

First off, it took 101 minutes to complete the first three innings. Those scoring at home — or playing baseball bingo — were kept busy by three Fairfield pitching changes, nine walks drawn by the Longhorns, three total errors, an RBI bunt single and a replay to determine whether Cam Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

A short delay was even needed in the third inning when the Longhorns fetched a new glove for first baseman Zach Zubia.

By the time the third inning was completed, the Longhorns held a 10-2 lead. Texas (45-15) added two more runs in the fifth inning and never looked back at the Stags (39-5).

"It was a slow game to start," UT outfielder Mike Antico said. "Ultimately, we're trying to win. We could taste that super, you know what I mean? That's what we wanted, and that's what kept everyone (focused)."

More:Bohls: Texas small-balls Fairfield to another rout to clinch the regional

On paper, Sunday's showdown could have been billed ahead of time as a pitcher's duel. Fairfield entered the NCAA Tournament with a Division I-leading 2.75 ERA. Texas ranked second nationally with its 2.95 ERA.

But as it tried to work its way out of the loser's bracket of the Austin Regional, Fairfield used nine pitchers over its first three games this weekend. Two of those pitchers threw twice.

So Fairfield coach Bill Currier opted to start Jack Erbeck against Texas. Erbeck had not thrown a single pitch this season. In his 2021 debut, Erbeck walked four Longhorns over an appearance that lasted just 2/3 of an inning.

The six pitchers that Fairfield called from the bullpen didn't fare much better. Texas recorded nine hits on Sunday, one of which was a three-run triple by Douglas Hodo III. The Longhorns were also walked 11 times and hit by six pitches.

"It's not what Fairfield wanted to see," Pierce said of his team's patience and discipline at the plate. "They needed us to be aggressive, put some balls in play and build some confidence in their depleted bullpen."

More:Golden: Texas arms are key to College World Series chase

Fairfield ended up throwing only 104 of its 205 pitches for strikes. Hansen, on the other hand, did not have as much trouble with finding the strike zone.

One week after he struck out a career-high nine batters in a win over West Virginia, Hansen bettered that mark. While pitching 6 2/3 innings, Hansen allowed six hits. He did not walk a batter. Only one of the two runs that Fairfield scored against Hansen in the third inning was earned.

"That was a dominating performance," Pierce said. "Best stuff, best fastball, best slider."

Texas must now wait until Monday to find out who it will host in a best-of-three super-regional series that will begin on either Friday or Saturday. On Sunday, South Alabama held a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning of a game that was postponed by weather.

If South Alabama beats South Florida, the Jaguars and Bulls will play again to determine who wins the Florida Regional. South Alabama is 35-21 this season. South Florida is 30-27.

Around the bases: Zubia was named the MVP of Austin's regional tournament. ... Antico went 2-for-2 with three runs, three walks and four stolen bases against Fairfield. Texas last had a player swipe four bases in a single game in 2016. ... A pitch thrown in the eighth inning by Texas reliever Cole Quintanilla was clocked at 98 miles-per-hour. ... Sunday's game drew an announced crowd of 6,853.