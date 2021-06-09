The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the South Florida Bulls in a best-of-three game series at the NCAA baseball tournament Austin super regional Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

NCAA baseball tournament:View the interactive bracket

The Longhorns (45-15, 17-7 in Big 12) advanced to the NCAA super regionals after winning the Austin regional that included Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern.

Texas baseball: With Texas chasing a title, Tristan Stevens lives out a dream in the Longhorns' rotation

The Longhorns exited the Big 12 baseball tournament after a 5-4 loss to Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City.

Texas baseball: 'It's the best time of the year': Texas earns No. 2 national seed in NCAA baseball tourney

NCAA baseball: How to watch Texas vs. South Florida in the Austin super regional

Saturday, June 12

Game 1: South Florida vs. Texas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, June 13

Game 2: South Florida vs. Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 3: South Florida vs. Texas, time TBD, ESPN2 or ESPNU