NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 1 highlights

UT is now one win away from advancing to the College World Series after a dramatic 4-3 walkoff win over Florida in the opening match of the Super Regional Saturday.

Eric Kennedy's game winner came just a few minutes after the underdog Bulls stunned the announced crowd of 7,180 with a pair of home runs to tie the game 3-3.

The second game begins at 8 p.m. Sunday. A third match, if needed, will be Monday.

The Longhorns first landed on the scoreboard with one run in the first inning. At the top of the second, they held off the Bulldogs with a double play.

Their next at bat, after Kennedy hit a single, Mike Antico doubled him home, bringing the score to 2-0.

When Tanner Witt came in to pitch after Ty Madden at the top of the seventh, he put it away in three, keeping the game at 2-0.

USF tied it up with a double home run at the top of the 9th inning, and the Longhorns headed into the bottom of the ninth for their final at-bat.

