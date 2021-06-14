NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 2 highlights

UT advanced to the College World Series after sweeping South Florida in the Super Regional Sunday

South Florida struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Jarrett Eaton hit a two-out single to left-center field with the bases loaded to knock in two runs. Jake Sullivan was thrown out at the plate on the play after trying to score when Eaton got caught in a run down between first and second base.

The Longhorns responded in the top of the second inning with four runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Trey Faltine doubled in two more runs in the top of the third inning.

Roberto Pena singled in a run for the Bulls in the fourth inning to make it 6-3.

Later in the fourth, the Bulls tried to bunt home a run but Matt Ruiz was thrown out at the plate.

Texas scored two in the fifth on bases-loaded walks to increase their lead to 8-3. In the seventh inning, Cam Williams' two-run homer brought the Longhorns to 11-4.

Texas held off South Florida for the rest of the match, securing their 12-4 win.

Here's the moment the Longhorns became College World Series-bound:

Texas will face either Mississippi State or Notre Dame in its College World Series opener, either on Saturday or Sunday.