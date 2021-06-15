NCAA baseball: How to watch Texas in the 2021 College World Series

The Texas baseball team will be one of eight to compete for the NCAA national title in the 2021 NCAA Men's College World Series June 19 through 30 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

The Longhorns (47-15, 17-7) join the Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Cavaliers and Mississippi State Bulldogs in Bracket Two of the 2021 College World Series.

Teams in Bracket One of the 2021 College World Series are the Stanford Cardinal, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Vanderbilt Commodores and Arizona Wildcats.

Texas advanced to the 2021 College World Series after sweeping the South Florida Bulls in the NCAA baseball tournament super regional in Austin.

The Longhorns advanced to the NCAA super regionals after winning the Austin regional that included Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern.

The Longhorns exited the Big 12 baseball tournament after a 5-4 loss to Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City.

Mississippi State, the Longhorns' first opponent in the 2021 College World Series, defeated Texas 8-3 to open the 2021 regular season.

How to watch Texas in the 2021 College World Series

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: 6 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Game 12: 6 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 1 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

Game 14: 6 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary)

Monday, June 28

Game 1: Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, June 29

Game 2: Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, June 30

Game 3: (if necessary) Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2