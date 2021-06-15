NCAA baseball: How to watch Texas in the 2021 College World Series
The Texas baseball team will be one of eight to compete for the NCAA national title in the 2021 NCAA Men's College World Series June 19 through 30 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
The Longhorns (47-15, 17-7) join the Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Cavaliers and Mississippi State Bulldogs in Bracket Two of the 2021 College World Series.
Texas baseball: Texas 12, South Florida 4: Longhorns head back to College World Series after sweeping Bulls
Texas baseball: NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 2 highlights
Teams in Bracket One of the 2021 College World Series are the Stanford Cardinal, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Vanderbilt Commodores and Arizona Wildcats.
Texas advanced to the 2021 College World Series after sweeping the South Florida Bulls in the NCAA baseball tournament super regional in Austin.
The Longhorns advanced to the NCAA super regionals after winning the Austin regional that included Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern.
Texas baseball: Texas 4, South Florida 3: Walk-off win inches Longhorns closer to the College World Series
Texas baseball: NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 1 highlights
The Longhorns exited the Big 12 baseball tournament after a 5-4 loss to Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City.
Mississippi State, the Longhorns' first opponent in the 2021 College World Series, defeated Texas 8-3 to open the 2021 regular season.
Texas baseball: Texas, Mike Antico are both happy that former St. John's standout found the Longhorns
How to watch Texas in the 2021 College World Series
Saturday, June 19
Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 20
Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: 6 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, June 25
Game 11: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Game 12: 6 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, June 26
Game 13: 1 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)
Game 14: 6 p.m., ESPN2 (if necessary)
Monday, June 28
Game 1: Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, June 29
Game 2: Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, June 30
Game 3: (if necessary) Bracket One winner vs. Bracket Two winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2