2021 College World Series: Texas vs. Mississippi State highlights, Bednar strikes out 15
Mississippi State beat the Texas Longhorns 2-1 in Game 4 of the College World Series. The Bulldogs will play Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Longhorns will play will Tennessee on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Mississippi State breaks College World Series single team strikeout record with 21Ks
The Bulldogs set the College World Series record for a single team with a total of 21 strikeouts. Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar was on fire, striking out 15 in six innings. Landon Sims came in for the Bulldogs in the seventh and struck out 6 to close out the game.
See all of Will Bednar's 15 strikeouts
College World Series: View the interactive bracket
College World Series: View the schedule
Texas vs. Mississippi State highlights
Mississippi State scored their two runs in the fourth inning. Kamren James scored on a Scotty Dubrule sacrifice fly. Brad Cumbest followed that with a triple to drive in Luke Hancock.
Texas got a strikeout-throw out double play in the top of the seventh inning.
Mike Antico gave the Longhorns some life by leading off the bottom of the ninth with a home run that cut the lead to 2-1.
More Texas Longhorns baseball
- Texas baseball: Texas 12, South Florida 4: Longhorns head back to College World Series after sweeping Bulls
- Texas baseball: NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 2 highlights
- Texas baseball: Texas 4, South Florida 3: Walk-off win inches Longhorns closer to the College World Series
- Texas baseball: NCAA baseball: Texas vs. South Florida Game 1 highlights