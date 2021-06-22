2021 College World Series: Texas vs. Tennessee score and highlights

Texas Longhorns baseball beat the Tennessee Volunteers 8-4 in the 2021 College World Series this afternoon in Omaha, Neb.

Texas will advance in the CWS to face either Virginia or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

Tennessee has been eliminated from the CWS.

Texas started the first inning with just eight pitches needed from Tristan Stevens to head to the bottom of the inning. But the Longhorns couldn't get any runs on the board in the first inning.

The Tennessee Vols took a 1-0 lead at the top of the second inning.

Tennessee added another run in the second inning with an RBI groundout to make the score 2-0.

Texas scored three runs on a homer by Eric Kennedy in the bottom of the second inning to go ahead 3-2.

An RBI groundout by Cam Williams made the score 4-2 Texas in the third inning.

Look who's on hand to root for the Vols this afternoon.

But is the Peyton Manning curse a thing for Tennessee? Some Vols fans are quite sure of it!

Maybe, maybe not. In any case, Tennessee scores two more runs and we're all tied up 4-4 at the top of the fourth inning but Texas got a double play to end the inning.

The Longhorns added three more in the bottom of the fourth inning to take 7-4 lead.

Eric Kennedy scored for Texas on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh for Texas to extend their lead to 8-4.

