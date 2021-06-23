How to watch Texas baseball vs. Virginia in the College World Series
The Texas Longhorns baseball team is scheduled to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2021 College World Series on Thursday, June 24.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Texas baseball: Texas 8, Tennessee 4: Tanner Witt shines in relief as Longhorns avoid CWS elimination
Texas baseball: 2021 College World Series: Texas vs. Tennessee score and highlights
Texas baseball: Golden: Why Texas is not only still alive in Omaha, but with plenty of gas left in tank
Texas baseball: Golden: 2005 CWS champs provided a blueprint for this year's Texas baseball team
Texas enters the contest 48-16 overall. Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 Tuesday to stay alive in the 2021 CWS.
CWS:View the interactive bracket
CWS: View the schedule
Virginia enters the game 36-26 overall, and lost to Mississippi State 6-5 in their previous College World Series game.
The winner of the Texas-Virginia game advances to play Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25. The loser is eliminated from the 2021 College World Series.
Texas baseball: How to watch Texas in the 2021 College World Series
CWS: How to watch Texas baseball vs Virginia on TV, live stream
Where: Omaha, Neb.
Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 24
TV: ESPN2
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch