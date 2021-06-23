How to watch Texas baseball vs. Virginia in the College World Series

The Texas Longhorns baseball team is scheduled to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2021 College World Series on Thursday, June 24.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Texas enters the contest 48-16 overall. Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 Tuesday to stay alive in the 2021 CWS.

Virginia enters the game 36-26 overall, and lost to Mississippi State 6-5 in their previous College World Series game.

The winner of the Texas-Virginia game advances to play Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25. The loser is eliminated from the 2021 College World Series.

Where: Omaha, Neb.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 24

TV: ESPN2

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch