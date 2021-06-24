2021 College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia score and highlights

Texas Longhorns baseball and the Virginia Cavaliers square off in an elimination game of the 2021 College World Series on Thursday, June 24.

The Longhorns beat Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday night to stay alive while Virginia lost to Mississippi State on Tuesday to set up this pairing.

The winner of the game will move on to a rematch with Mississippi State on Friday night at 6 p.m. Central time.

Texas won 6-2 after scoring four runs in the final two innings.

College World Series: View the interactive bracket

College World Series: View the schedule

Texas-Virginia CWS game begins 3 hours and 45 minutes late after weather delay

The Texas-Virginia game was delayed 3 hours and 45 minutes by inclement weather. The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. but the first pitch was at 9:45 p.m. The game is being aired on ESPN2.

They were ready to play the game.

Then the lightning came.

Watch the Texas-Virginia 2021 CWS game highlights

Douglas Hodo makes a catch against the fence to put out Virginia's first batter of the game.

Texas got on the board first when Douglas Hodo singled in Ivan Melendez in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead.

Nic Kent stole a single from Cam Williams with an over the shoulder catch in the top of the third.

Silas Ardoin threw out Chris Newell trying to steal second in the bottom of the third.

Texas scored a run in the top of the fifth inning when Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch. Chris Newell brought Virginia even in the bottom of the fifth with a 2-run home run making the score 2-2.

Texas designated hitter Ivan Melendez drove a ball to center field to put the Longhorns up 3-2 with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, scoring lead-off batter Mike Antico.

Virginia put two base runners on in the bottom of the eighth, but Texas closer Aaron Nixon got the Cavaliers to ground into an inning-ending double play:

After Texas loaded the bases on a walk, bunt single and a hit batsman in the top of the ninth inning, Virginia got an out on a fielder's choice at home.

In the next at-bat, first baseman Zach Zubia hit a 3-2 pitch into the gap in left-center field to drive in three runs to move the score to 6-2.

Texas closer Aaron Nixon allowed an infield it with two outs then got Virginia catcher Logan Michaels to ground out to shortshop Troy Faltine to end the game.

More Texas Longhorns baseball coverage