Texas 6, Virginia 2: Horns survive in Omaha as slumping sluggers come up with timely hits

OMAHA, Neb. — Early Friday morning, both Ivan Melendez and Zach Zubia picked an appropriate place and time to bust out of their hitting slumps.

Melendez broke a late tie with an RBI single and a three-run double from Zubia provided Texas with some insurance in a 6-2 win over Virginia. With the victory inside of TD Ameritrade Park, Texas avoided elimination at the College World Series.

Texas (49-16) now turns its attention to Mississippi State. If UT beats Mississippi State on Friday night and again on Saturday, it will reach the College World Series' championship series.

Texas has been beaten twice by Mississippi State (47-16) this season. One of those losses was a 2-1 setback in the opener for both teams in Omaha.

"I'd say we have the momentum right now," Melendez said. "Mississippi State beat us twice. Now we have to go beat them twice. We're hungry for more."

After the start of Thursday's game was delayed by nearly four hours because of weather, Texas and Virginia appeared destined for extra innings. With the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, however, Texas got a runner to second base with two outs.

With first base open, Zubia worked a full-count walk. That brought Melendez to the plate.

On the first pitch that he saw from Virginia reliever Matt Wyatt, Melendez singled up the middle. Mike Antico scored the go-ahead run without a throw.

Before Melendez's at-bat, Texas head coach David Pierce stepped out of the third-base coaching box for a chat. He gave Melendez a quick scouting report on Wyatt. He also attempted to calm his hitter's nerves.

"He belongs in this spot and he's a great hitter," Pierce said. "Great hitters want to be in this spot for opportunity. And he just came through."

Melendez was an all-Big 12 honoree this spring, but he had notably struggled in the postseason. He struck out nine times at the Big 12 Tournament. Over UT's five regional and super regional games, the designated hitter contributed just four hits. At the College World Series, Melendez went 1-for-4 with a deep flyout against Mississippi State and was hitless against Tennessee.

Ahead of UT's first game at the College World Series, Pierce was asked about Melendez's standing in the Longhorn lineup. Pierce quickly pointed out that "We wouldn't be here without Ivan." He then stated that "as far as I'm concerned, he's our cleanup hitter."

A few days after Pierce's vote of confidence, Melendez came through. He also doubled and scored the game's first run in the second inning.

"When you're down, you just have to keep working, keep pushing through," said Melendez, whose 12 homers lead the Longhorns. "That's about it. We never think low; we always stay up."

Zubia broke the game open an inning later. Like in the eighth inning, Zubia worked a full count. This time, Zubia brought home three teammates with his 11th double of the season.

Like Melendez, Zubia had been struggling as of late. Over his first 11 plate appearances in Omaha, Zubia had just drawn one walk. A starter on a 2018 Texas team that reached the College World Series, Zubia opened the NCAA Tournament with a .305 batting average. That mark had slipped to .287 before that ninth-inning at-bat.

"I'm going to be the first one to say, obviously, my College World Series start hasn't been the greatest," Zubia said. "But that's just a credit to my teammates, to my coaches, just to have my back, keeping me mentally right, keep on telling me that you're going to come up in a big situation. And obviously that's what happened."

Zubia then asked: "Who doesn't like a bases-clearing double at the very end of a game to kind of solidify a win?"

Earning the win for Texas against Virginia was reliever Cole Quintanilla. A fourth-year sophomore who redshirted in 2018, Quintanilla allowed two hits over 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Quintanilla was replaced by Aaron Nixon with one out in the eighth inning. Nixon hit the first batter he faced but quickly got an inning-ending double play. Before shutting the door on the Cavaliers (36-27) and securing the ninth save of his freshman year, Nixon did surrender a two-out single.

"I just want to say certainly Texas has a terrific ball club," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "You can see why they're the No. 2 overall seed. They're very talented in many different ways.

Around the bases: When asked if staff ace Ty Madden would start against Mississippi State on Friday, Pierce said there is a "pretty good percentage that that's going to happen." ... UT left-hander Pete Hansen allowed five hits and two runs over a start that lasted 5 2/3 innings. ... The Longhorns struck out eight times against Virginia starter Mike Vasil. ... Texas catcher Silas Ardoin threw out two Cavaliers who were attempting to steal a base.